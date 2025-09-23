On September 22, 2025, the House Financial Services Committee Chairman, French Hill, led a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers to draft a letter they sent to SEC Chair Paul Atkins, urging his agency to provide regulatory clarity and guidance to implement President Trump’s executive order regarding 401(k)s and crypto.  The order, signed on August 7, […]On September 22, 2025, the House Financial Services Committee Chairman, French Hill, led a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers to draft a letter they sent to SEC Chair Paul Atkins, urging his agency to provide regulatory clarity and guidance to implement President Trump’s executive order regarding 401(k)s and crypto.  The order, signed on August 7, […]

U.S. lawmakers are pressing SEC for clarity on regulating the integration of cryptocurrencies into 401(k) retirement plans

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 05:50
On September 22, 2025, the House Financial Services Committee Chairman, French Hill, led a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers to draft a letter they sent to SEC Chair Paul Atkins, urging his agency to provide regulatory clarity and guidance to implement President Trump’s executive order regarding 401(k)s and crypto. 

The order, signed on August 7, 2025, aims to expand the access of the American people to alternative investments, including cryptocurrencies, private equity, and real estate in 401(k)s and other defined-contribution retirement plans, potentially unlocking trillions in assets for such opportunities.

Lawmakers push SEC for action 

In their letter, Members of the Financial Services Committee praised Trump’s executive order for its potential to help Americans enhance their retirement savings. They also encouraged the SEC to work with the Department of Labor on revising its regulations and guidance to make these investments accessible to millions of Americans to prepare for retirement.

“We are hopeful that such actions will help the 90 million Americans who are currently restricted from investing in alternative assets to secure a dignified, comfortable retirement,” the letter reads.

Once in play, it is expected that the executive order will force the U.S. Labor Department to reevaluate the guidance value around alternative investment assets and also clarify the federal government’s position on allowing private allocation of funds via crypto in the 401(k) retirement plan. 

Interest in private equity has soared 

Since President Donald Trump signed the executive order paving the way for alternative assets to be included in 401(k) retirement accounts, interest in private equity and private debt has grown.

Weeks after the signing, Schroders’ 2025 U.S. Retirement Survey revealed that a significant portion of workplace retirement plan participants would invest in private equity or private debt if the option were available to them.

Forty-five percent of plan participants who took the survey said they would invest in these options if they could, up from 36% in 2024, and among those interested, 77% said they would increase contributions to their plan.

However, less than one-third of plan participants said they expect private assets to be available in their plan within five years. The survey also revealed that most people have limited knowledge about private assets, with a fairly prevalent perception that private assets are risky.

“For decades, traditional pension plan portfolios have mixed public and private investments in the same portfolio to meet their obligations to retirees,” said Schroders’ head of U.S. defined contribution, Deb Boyden. “On the heels of the recent executive order directing the Labor Department to consider improving access to alternative assets for defined-contribution retirement plan participants, a wider range of employees may soon be able to combine the benefits of both asset classes to better prepare for retirement.”

