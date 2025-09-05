U.S. non-farm payrolls for June and July were revised down by a combined 21,000

PANews reported on September 5th that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revised June's nonfarm payrolls downward by 27,000 to -13,000 from 14,000, while July's nonfarm payrolls were revised upward by 6,000 to 79,000 from 73,000. After the revisions, the combined number of new jobs for June and July was 21,000 lower than before the revisions.
