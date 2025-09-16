U.S. Plans $115 Billion Bitcoin Reserve Under New Bill

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/16 13:45
Lawmakers in Washington are preparing to meet with 18 of the crypto industry’s most influential figures to discuss the BITCOIN Act a bold proposal to build a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve over the next five years. Among the invitees are MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor and Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, two of Bitcoin’s most vocal supporters.

The BITCOIN Act Explained

Introduced by Senator Cynthia Lummis, the bill proposes that the U.S. government acquire one million Bitcoin, worth more than $115 billion at today’s prices. The purchases would be spread across five years and financed by the Federal Reserve and the Treasury.

Supporters emphasize the plan will be budget-neutral, meaning taxpayers won’t bear the cost. President Donald Trump’s executive order backing the initiative highlights the need for “creative financing,” framing Bitcoin as a modern version of a strategic reserve asset, similar to gold.

Building Momentum in Washington

The upcoming roundtable will be hosted by advocacy groups The Digital Chambers and The Digital Power Network. While the BITCOIN Act saw strong support when introduced, lawmakers are now seeking clarity on concerns that have slowed progress.

Executives will present strategies to keep the plan budget-neutral. Proposals include reevaluating Treasury gold certificates and using tariff revenues. The goal is to show how a Bitcoin reserve could strengthen U.S. financial security without increasing the deficit.

Who’s at the Table?

The meeting brings together a wide range of voices from crypto, venture capital, and traditional finance:

  • Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy
  • Tom Lee, Fundstrat
  • Fred Thiel, CEO of Marathon Digital (MARA)
  • Executives from CleanSpark, Bitdeer, and MARA
  • Venture capital firms like Off the Chain Capital and Reserve One
  • Banking representatives from Western Alliance Bank and Blue Square Wealth
  • Andrew McCormick, eToro US

This broad coalition underscores the seriousness of the debate.

A Critical Moment for Bitcoin Policy

If passed, the BITCOIN Act would be one of the most ambitious steps in U.S. crypto policy to date. It follows the GENIUS Act on stablecoins, passed earlier this year, signaling that Bitcoin is next on Washington’s agenda.

Not everyone is convinced. Samson Mow, founder of JAN3, criticized the U.S. earlier this year, saying: “It’s absurd that the country which inspired others to build Bitcoin reserves hasn’t built one itself.”

Still, momentum is growing. If industry leaders can show viable budget-neutral strategies, the U.S. could take a historic step, transforming Bitcoin from a speculative investment into a strategic national reserve.

