U.S. politician makes rare super suspicious stock trade

United States Representative Jonathan Jackson of Illinois has filed a new batch of stock disclosures, with his stake in Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) drawing attention.

Data indicates that on August 25, 2025, Jackson purchased between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of shares in Doximity, the online professional network often described as LinkedIn for doctors.

The purchase, disclosed in a filing dated September 23, marks the first time any U.S. politician has been linked to a trade in Doximity stock. Since then, shares have rallied more than 11%, outpacing the S&P 500’s 3.5% gain over the same period.

Doximity YTD stock price chart. Source: Google Finance

Jackson’s Congress trade has come during a flurry of activity at Doximity. In this case, the company has been aggressively expanding into artificial intelligence, rolling out tools such as AI-powered medical scribes and clinical reference platforms.

Receive Signals on US Congress Members’ Stock Trades

Stocks Stay up-to-date on the trading activity of US Congress members. The signal triggers based on updates from the House disclosure reports, notifying you of their latest stock transactions.

Enable signal





Doximity growth drivers

At the same time, earlier this year, Doximity also acquired Canadian startup Pathway Medical for about $63 million to strengthen its clinical knowledge base and AI offerings. Consequently, the stock has benefited from this push, gaining favor with investors despite bouts of volatility.

On the other hand, the stock faces several challenges that could weigh on its long-term trajectory. Chief among them is uncertainty stemming from a legal battle with rival OpenEvidence, with both sides accusing each other of intellectual property theft and reputational damage. The dispute has become one of the most closely watched in the healthcare AI sector.

Notably, Jackson bought in just before Doximity rebounded to new highs, at a time when no other lawmaker had disclosed trades in the stock. The timing is likely to invite scrutiny, particularly amid the broader debate over whether members of Congress should be allowed to trade individual equities.

In addition to Doximity, Jackson reported smaller August trades, purchasing Lam Research and selling IBM in the $1,001 to $15,000 range.

Featured image via Shutterstock