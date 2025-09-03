U.S. politician’s net worth grows 67% to $30m since taking office in 2019

Ilhan Omar, the U.S. representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, disclosed a financial filing revealing a net worth of up to $30 million.

The numbers translate to a67% increase since she was first elected in 2019.

More impressively, the disclosure revealed that Omar and her husband, political consultant Tim Mynett, saw their wealth surge by more than 3,500% in 2024 compared to 2023.

Unsurprisingly, supporters of both parties were quick to note the sharp mismatch between Omar’s wealth and her dismissals of millionaire claims as right-wing disinformation earlier this year.

Ilhan Omar’s net worth as high as $30 million

Most of the reported money stemmed from Mynett’s business ventures: a California winery and a Washington, D.C. venture capital firm. The former was valued $1–$5 million, while the latter was valued $5–$25 million by year-end 2024.

Despite the solid valuation, the firm listed no income in 2024, but its official website claims $60 billion in assets under management and a presence in over 80 countries.

Omar’s latest filing still lists $100,000 in combined student loan and credit card debt, savings of somewhere between $1,000 and $15,000, and a retirement account valued from $15,000 to $50,000.

