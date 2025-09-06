U.S. Regulators Plan September Roundtable to Discuss Crypto Oversight

By: Coindoo
2025/09/06 21:31
Union
The SEC and the CFTC will host a joint roundtable in Washington on September 29, focusing on how to bring crypto products and trading practices more firmly under U.S. oversight.

For years, crypto firms have struggled with overlapping — and often conflicting — rules from the two agencies. Now, regulators are signaling that cooperation may replace competition. Officials say the discussion will cover everything from around-the-clock trading and perpetual swaps to DeFi platforms and reporting standards. A key theme will be how to create exemptions that allow innovation to flourish without abandoning investor protection.

An Opening for Spot Crypto Products

The event follows a joint statement earlier this week clarifying that current laws don’t prevent registered exchanges from listing spot crypto assets. That message, long sought by the industry, was widely interpreted as an invitation for more engagement with regulators.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham described the collaboration as a long-awaited turning point. In their words, aligning rules and coordinating exemptions could turn America’s fragmented regulatory system into a source of strength rather than a weakness.

Wall Street Meets Dogecoin – First DOGE ETF Set to Debut

Part of a Bigger Agenda

The roundtable is one piece of a wider push. The SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC’s Crypto Sprint are both aimed at accelerating rulemaking for new financial products. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve will hold an October conference where stablecoin business models and tokenized financial assets will dominate the discussion.

For an industry that has often seen Washington as an obstacle, September’s meeting could be a signal that the door is opening wider. If regulators can harmonize their approaches, it may lay the groundwork for U.S. markets to compete with Europe and Asia, where crypto-specific rules have already taken shape.

