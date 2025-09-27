U.S. Regulators Probe Unusual Crypto-Treasury Trades

US regulators probe unusual crypto-treasury trades, reviewing disclosure risks, insider trading concerns, and corporate strategies as digital assets gain prominence.

Unusual trading activity around company treasury announcements involving digital assets has drawn the attention of American regulators. A Wall Street Journal report stated that the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority have issued inquiry letters to many firms suspected of possible breaches of regulations. Lawyers said the move could be the early stages of insider trading investigations.

Over 200 Firms Face Watch as Regulators Eye Crypto-Treasury Leaks

The report emphasized the fact that both agencies are taking a closer look in the trading pattern anomalies in the short period before companies chose to disclose the purchase of crypto after seeing the trading volumes and price pattern. Regulators are said to be reviewing whether market participants may have gained an unfair advantage by having selective access to information that should have been available to the public simultaneously. The inquiries come at a time when more than 200 companies have sought to develop digital asset treasury strategies so far this year, reflecting how mainstream corporate interest in cryptocurrencies has become.

Related Reading: Michigan Crypto Reserve Bill Advances

Officials warned companies about possible violations of Regulation Fair Disclosure. This rule, introduced in 2000, ensures all investors get corporate news at the same time. Therefore, it reduces unfair advantages and lowers insider trading risks.

Regulators saw sharp share increases and heavy trading before some treasury announcements. As a result, they grew worried about leaks or improper disclosures that could hurt market fairness.

The public comment from regulators has been limited. The SEC refused to give any statement on the matter, and Finra failed to immediately respond to questions. Reuters also said that it could not independently confirm the extent of the reported inquiries. The Journal cited people familiar with the issue. Moreover, they said regulators already reached out. In addition, some firms are cooperating.



Probe Highlights Risks of Selective Disclosure in Crypto Purchases

The emphasis on crypto-treasury disclosures comes on the heels of a wider trend that sees corporations putting digital assets onto their balance sheets. The strategy came into prominence after a famous software company was rebranded to Strategy, which started buying a lot of bitcoin in 2020. Ever since, other companies have tried to follow in its footsteps, often announcing large acquisitions of cryptocurrencies as part of treasury management. Such announcements can affect both stock prices and sentiment in the digital asset markets, which affords the concern of selective disclosure extra weight.

Consultants affirmed that such questions may represent something of a canary in the coal mine of digital assets for publicly-listed companies contemplating or developing reserves. The rules for disclosure obligations apply to both traditional assets and cryptocurrencies. Therefore, companies must balance their crypto enthusiasm with compliance. Failure to do so, however, could result in regulatory actions, investor lawsuits, and reputation risks.

The probe is also a broader indication of the convergence of digital assets in the context of established financial oversight. More companies use bitcoin and other tokens in their treasury strategies. As a result, regulators face pressure to protect market integrity. This means that there is another layer of scrutiny that could determine how firms manage and report on their holdings going forward.

The post U.S. Regulators Probe Unusual Crypto-Treasury Trades appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.