U.S. Senate Bill Proposes Crypto Regulation Changes

By: Coinstats
2025/09/06 05:13
Union
U$0.00969-13.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016719+3.79%

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/senate-bill-crypto-regulation/
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Sberbank has come up with another investment option for Russians who want to bet their money on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without actually owning them. The banking giant will pitch its new product to Russia’s young market for digital assets and derivatives that has been growing with the nod of the country’s generally […]
Wink
LIKE$0.011007+0.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.15848-0.72%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0638+1.94%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 04:45
Share
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.35+0.50%
Xai
XAI$0.04669+2.70%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009616+6.65%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Share
Hong Kong Advent Finance plans to further expand RWA-related services

Hong Kong Advent Finance plans to further expand RWA-related services

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Hong Kong Financial Times, the Hong Kong financial group Ed Financial announced that it has actively responded to the policy direction
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0875-9.51%
Allo
RWA$0.004638-2.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:24
Share

Trending News

More

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Hong Kong Advent Finance plans to further expand RWA-related services

SEC and CFTC to Hold Joint Crypto Regulatory Roundtable

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before