The post U.S. Senate to discuss digital assets tax reforms on October 1 – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 25, 2025 Key Takeaways  Why will Congress discuss crypto tax next month?  To help address lack of clarity and the cost of the current crypto tax regime Will it boost crypto adoption?  A clear and retail-friendly tax regime could drive crypto adoption. But there is a lot of balancing act for this to be achieved.  The U.S. Congress appears to be ready to take another shot at addressing the crypto tax, which many industry players have deemed restrictive.   On the 1st of October, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee will have a hearing on the same with the theme ‘Examining taxation in digital assets.’ Amongst those invited to the discussion are representatives from the crypto advocacy group, Coin Center, a Coinbase tax executive, and an official from the American Institute of CPAs. This underscored Congress’s determination to address the current unclear crypto tax regime through a potential policy solution.  Sen. Lummis attempt to lower crypto taxes In July, pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis tried pushing for a tax exemption for transactions below $300 (also known as a de minimis exclusion). Additionally, she voiced for lower rates for Bitcoin to encourage adoption.  Lummis also proposed deferral of tax on mining and staking income until the assets are sold, and an exemption on crypto lending. But the bill has not advanced from the introduction stage.  Although Lummis tried to slip in part of these proposals (like tax exemption for $200-$300 crypto transfers) into the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’, it was shot down due to revenue concerns.  Potential proposals at the hearing As such, part of the proposals by Lummis could be floated again during the hearing. Besides tax clarity on staking, DeFi yield, derivatives, and lending could feature in the talks.  But like the past roadblock, lawmakers will have to balance the… The post U.S. Senate to discuss digital assets tax reforms on October 1 – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 25, 2025 Key Takeaways  Why will Congress discuss crypto tax next month?  To help address lack of clarity and the cost of the current crypto tax regime Will it boost crypto adoption?  A clear and retail-friendly tax regime could drive crypto adoption. But there is a lot of balancing act for this to be achieved.  The U.S. Congress appears to be ready to take another shot at addressing the crypto tax, which many industry players have deemed restrictive.   On the 1st of October, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee will have a hearing on the same with the theme ‘Examining taxation in digital assets.’ Amongst those invited to the discussion are representatives from the crypto advocacy group, Coin Center, a Coinbase tax executive, and an official from the American Institute of CPAs. This underscored Congress’s determination to address the current unclear crypto tax regime through a potential policy solution.  Sen. Lummis attempt to lower crypto taxes In July, pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis tried pushing for a tax exemption for transactions below $300 (also known as a de minimis exclusion). Additionally, she voiced for lower rates for Bitcoin to encourage adoption.  Lummis also proposed deferral of tax on mining and staking income until the assets are sold, and an exemption on crypto lending. But the bill has not advanced from the introduction stage.  Although Lummis tried to slip in part of these proposals (like tax exemption for $200-$300 crypto transfers) into the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’, it was shot down due to revenue concerns.  Potential proposals at the hearing As such, part of the proposals by Lummis could be floated again during the hearing. Besides tax clarity on staking, DeFi yield, derivatives, and lending could feature in the talks.  But like the past roadblock, lawmakers will have to balance the…

U.S. Senate to discuss digital assets tax reforms on October 1 – Details

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:50
Union
U$0.011191+12.32%
1
1$0.011777-9.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015962-6.15%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000325+3.63%
Boost
BOOST$0.11235+10.80%

Journalist

Posted: September 25, 2025

Key Takeaways 

Why will Congress discuss crypto tax next month? 

To help address lack of clarity and the cost of the current crypto tax regime

Will it boost crypto adoption? 

A clear and retail-friendly tax regime could drive crypto adoption. But there is a lot of balancing act for this to be achieved. 

The U.S. Congress appears to be ready to take another shot at addressing the crypto tax, which many industry players have deemed restrictive.  

On the 1st of October, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee will have a hearing on the same with the theme ‘Examining taxation in digital assets.’

Amongst those invited to the discussion are representatives from the crypto advocacy group, Coin Center, a Coinbase tax executive, and an official from the American Institute of CPAs.

This underscored Congress’s determination to address the current unclear crypto tax regime through a potential policy solution. 

Sen. Lummis attempt to lower crypto taxes

In July, pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis tried pushing for a tax exemption for transactions below $300 (also known as a de minimis exclusion).

Additionally, she voiced for lower rates for Bitcoin to encourage adoption. 

Lummis also proposed deferral of tax on mining and staking income until the assets are sold, and an exemption on crypto lending. But the bill has not advanced from the introduction stage. 

Although Lummis tried to slip in part of these proposals (like tax exemption for $200-$300 crypto transfers) into the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’, it was shot down due to revenue concerns. 

Potential proposals at the hearing

As such, part of the proposals by Lummis could be floated again during the hearing. Besides tax clarity on staking, DeFi yield, derivatives, and lending could feature in the talks. 

But like the past roadblock, lawmakers will have to balance the impact on government revenue and the adoption incentive. 

Interestingly, the President Donald Trump administration supports a zero tax capital gain on Bitcoin [BTC] to make ‘crypto transactions easy.’

What’s next for U.S. crypto tax? 

However, the upcoming hearing won’t immediately resolve the sector’s tax challenges. Instead, it aims to build consensus amongst tax experts.

Once that’s achieved, the Senate Committee will consider policy options, either amendments to existing laws or a standalone bill.

However, any legislative path chosen by the Senate must also be approved by the House.

Previous: PEPE flashes double buy signals, yet risks remain – Here’s why
Next: Aster DEX flips Hyperliquid on THIS front – Is HYPE at risk?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/u-s-senate-to-discuss-crypto-tax-reforms-on-october-1-details/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-2025-rate-cut-plans/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015969-6.10%
MAY
MAY$0.03846-3.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:40
Share
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,565.34-1.91%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000874-6.62%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.8391-2.82%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert