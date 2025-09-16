U.S. Set to Create $115 Billion Bitcoin Reserve: What’s Next?

By: Coincentral
2025/09/16 22:22
Union
U$0.01693-13.72%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000286+1.41%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03838+5.87%

TLDR

  • The U.S. government plans to create a $115 billion Bitcoin Reserve through the BITCOIN Act.
  • One million Bitcoin will be acquired over five years, with no taxpayer funds used.
  • The Federal Reserve and the Treasury will finance the Bitcoin purchases using creative methods.
  • Key figures in the crypto industry, including Michael Saylor and Tom Lee, strongly support the proposal.
  • A roundtable discussion will be held to address concerns and present budget-neutral strategies.

U.S. lawmakers are preparing for a crucial meeting with major crypto industry figures to discuss the BITCOIN Act. The bill, proposed by Senator Cynthia Lummis, aims to establish a Bitcoin Reserve worth $115 billion. This reserve would consist of one million Bitcoin, acquired over the next five years. The proposal highlights the U.S. government’s intention to treat Bitcoin as a strategic asset, akin to gold.

Supporters Back the Bitcoin Reserve Proposal

The BITCOIN Act has gained strong support from key figures in the cryptocurrency industry. MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor and Fundstrat’s Tom Lee are vocal proponents of the idea. Saylor expressed his approval, stating, “Bitcoin is the world’s ultimate store of value.” Advocates believe the plan will be budget-neutral, meaning no taxpayer money will be used to fund the purchases.

The initiative envisions financing the Bitcoin Reserve through the Federal Reserve and the Treasury. A key component of the plan is to use “creative financing” methods, including reevaluating Treasury gold certificates and utilizing tariff revenues. Proponents argue that such strategies can ensure the reserve strengthens U.S. financial security without increasing the national deficit.

Industry Leaders to Present Strategies at Roundtable

A roundtable discussion will take place soon to address concerns and refine strategies for the Bitcoin Reserve plan. The meeting, organized by advocacy groups The Digital Chambers and The Digital Power Network, will include influential crypto figures. Michael Saylor, Tom Lee, and representatives from companies like Marathon Digital, CleanSpark, and Bitdeer are expected to attend.

These industry leaders will present ideas on how to keep the Bitcoin Reserve budget-neutral. They aim to convince lawmakers that such a reserve could play a vital role in securing the nation’s financial future. The proposed Bitcoin Reserve would also give the U.S. the ability to hold a digital asset with significant potential for growth.

A New Era for U.S. Crypto Policy

The BITCOIN Act represents a bold shift in U.S. crypto policy. If passed, it would mark one of the most ambitious steps towards integrating Bitcoin into the nation’s financial infrastructure. The act follows the passage of the GENIUS Act earlier this year, which focused on stablecoins. This momentum shows that Bitcoin is now a priority in Washington’s agenda.

Despite growing support, not all voices are in favor of the proposal. Samson Mow, founder of JAN3, criticized the U.S., pointing out, “It’s absurd that the country which inspired others to build Bitcoin reserves hasn’t built one itself.” Still, with strong backing from the crypto industry, the U.S. government’s Bitcoin Reserve plan is gaining traction.

The post U.S. Set to Create $115 Billion Bitcoin Reserve: What’s Next? appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

PANews reported on September 16th that Sky tweeted that over 75% of the MKR supply has completed the upgrade to SKY. Regarding the penalties for delayed upgrades to SKY, a governance vote will be held on September 18th. If passed, the penalties will take effect on September 22nd.
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07345+1.18%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006095-1.26%
MAY
MAY$0.0429-0.16%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 23:17
Share
Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on September 16 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:06 Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum blockchain, worth approximately US$1.0006 billion.
Share
PANews2025/09/16 23:10
Share
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 16th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $189 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $48.71 million in long positions and $140 million in short positions. The total liquidated amount for BTC was $13.4356 million, and the total liquidated amount for ETH was $59.6831 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,586.7+1.53%
Ethereum
ETH$4,498.35+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 23:30
Share

Trending News

More

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

Tether Treasury destroys 2 billion USDT on Tron

Data: A whale borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3983 ETH