U.S. stocks open flat amid weak private payrolls data

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/04 22:49
Union
U$0.01112+122.40%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.174-1.83%

Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered largely flat as U.S. stocks traded unchanged in early deals on Thursday, with Wall Street assessing the latest jobs data that showed a decrease in private payroll growth.

Summary
  • Dow opened flat as ADP report showed private payrolls fell last month.
  • Wall Street expects Federal Reserve to cut rates this month.

The benchmark index S&P 500 was up 0.1% and Nasdaq Composite gained just 0.2% to see stocks open flat following Wednesday’s largely unchanged close.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average flipped briefly green after futures had dipped, putting pressure on bulls early Thursday, but as the market weighed the August private payrolls data, the blue-chip index hovered near the flatline.

Cryptocurrencies also struggled as Bitcoin (BTC) changed hands near $110,800. Gold hovered around $3,617 per ounce, down by 0.5% but analysts at Goldman Sachs forecast a yearly rally to $4,000 if buying pressure persists.

Elsewhere, yields fell, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.19% and the 30-year yield at 4.78%.

Weak labor market

Stocks traded near the flatline after the August private payrolls report showed an increase of only 54,000, compared to economists’ estimates of 75,000 jobs.

Analysts pointed to the data as indicative of U.S. labor market froth, particularly as the reading showed a marked decrease from the revised figure of 106,000 in July. Data firm ADP published the report Thursday morning.

With the ADP jobs report marking continued labor market weakness, this coming after government’s July jobs openings data also indicated trouble, investors are ramping up bets on the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates this month.

Ahead of the Fed’s September meeting, CME’s FedWatch tool shows Wall Street has increased odds of a Fed cut to 97.4%, up from significantly in the past few weeks.

The market is now looking forward to the August jobs report set for release on Friday.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt , London's new bank Revolut is actively exploring the issuance of its own stablecoin. People familiar with the matter revealed that
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01784-5.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0967-40.45%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06263-9.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 07:52
Share
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001575-2.05%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
AaveToken
AAVE$309.36-4.93%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/blockspaceforce-mainnet-capital-hedge-fund/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-1.85%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 00:13
Share

Trending News

More

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

This One Problem Is Holding Back Your Startup - Here's How to Fix It