U.S. stocks will be closed tomorrow

PANews reported on August 31st that, according to Jinshi, the US stock market will be closed on Monday, September 1st, due to the Labor Day holiday. Trading in CME precious metals and US oil contracts will end early at 02:30 Beijing time on the 2nd, while trading in stock index futures contracts will end early at 01:00 Beijing time on the 2nd. Trading in ICE Brent crude oil futures will also end early at 01:30 Beijing time on the 2nd. Investors are advised to take note.
