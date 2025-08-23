U.S. Takes 10% Stake In Intel, Trump Says

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 08:10
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02782+16.20%
U
U$0.0185+45.66%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005494+2.08%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.006541+9.89%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.776+3.60%

Topline

President Donald Trump on Friday said Intel agreed to give the U.S. a 10% stake in the company, making the U.S. the beleaguered chipmaker’s third-largest shareholder in one of the largest government interventions in an American company in more than a decade.

The beleaguered chipmaker has been “left behind” its competitors, Trump said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Key Facts

Trump said the agreement, representing a 10% stake work roughly $10 billion, resulted from his meeting with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan last week, telling reporters Friday, “I said, ‘I think it would be good having the United States as your partner.’”

The deal will likely require approval from Intel’s board of directors.

A 10% stake would represent the third-largest institutional holding in Intel, behind 13% stakes held by Blackrock and Vanguard.

An agreement—expected to be formally announced later Friday—would boost Intel, which has been “left behind” its competitors in the chipmaking industry, Trump said.

Shares of Intel rose more than 6% to just below $24 after Trump announced the agreement.

Surprising Fact

Earlier this month, Trump called Tan “highly CONFLICTED” and said he should resign “immediately,” after Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., questioned Intel’s board over his alleged ties to Chinese firms. Cotton asked whether Tan divested from Chinese companies linked to the Chinese military or Communist Party, and whether Intel’s board was aware of a criminal case involving Cadence Design, where Tan served as CEO before being hired at Intel in March. Tan disputed the claims in a memo to Intel employees, writing there was “a lot of misinformation circulating about my past roles” and arguing he has “always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards.” Trump’s opinion on Tan changed after meeting in the White House last week, when Trump lauded Tan as “an amazing story.”

Tangent

A 10% stake would rank the U.S. just above SoftBank, which announced earlier this week it would invest $2 billion in Intel as part of both firms “investing in advanced technology and semiconductor innovation” in the U.S. The investment represents a roughly 2% stake, ranking SoftBank the fifth-largest shareholder of Intel.

Key Background

An investment by the U.S. in Intel developed over the last week, as Trump administration officials reportedly discussed converting grants under the CHIPS Act into an equity stake. Such a partial ownership in a U.S.-based company is historically rare, though the federal government previously injected billions of funds into Chrysler and General Motors to help restore the auto industry after the 2008 financial crisis. In the early 20th century, the U.S. provided financial support through the Reconstruction Finance Corporation, which was created by President Franklin Roosevelt to stabilize struggling banks, railroads and other firms during the Great Depression. The Treasury Department also provided loans through the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the U.S. took up rights to buy stock in airlines like Delta, United and Southwest.

Further Reading

ForbesIntel Shares Pop 7% As SoftBank Invests $2 Billion And Trump Administration Weighs StakeBy Ty RoushForbesTrump Says ‘Highly Conflicted’ Intel CEO Should Resign ‘Immediately’—After Senator Probes China TiesBy Ty Roush

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/08/22/trump-says-intel-will-give-10-stake-to-us-becoming-third-largest-shareholder/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

With mobile-first adoption and rising economic pressure, financial power is becoming more democratized by technology.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10035-1.47%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003552+2.95%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01874+1.46%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/21 17:05
Share
A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

“I used to work for a traditional financial company,” “Please work with my marketing agency,” “I want a reply within 24 hours.”
Share
PANews2025/05/12 15:49
Share
Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

PANews reported on August 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in BTC, HYPE, PUMP and YZY, and only holds a long position in ETH (25x), with a floating profit of US$3.12 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,703.14+2.18%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44+6.40%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003176+11.75%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 08:59
Share

Trending News

More

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

Bitcoiners’ skepticism over institutions isn't going away: Preston Pysh