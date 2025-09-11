U.S. Tariffs Could Be Used to Buy Bitcoin, Predicts Fred Krueger

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/11 18:08
Union
U$0.00938-1.47%
Movement
MOVE$0.1267-2.08%
Fred
FRED$0.002967-2.75%
U.S. Tariffs Could Be Used to Buy Bitcoin, Predicts Fred Krueger

The post U.S. Tariffs Could Be Used to Buy Bitcoin, Predicts Fred Krueger appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

A bold prediction by entrepreneur Fred Krueger is stirring debate in crypto circles. He believes the United States could one day use tariff revenue to buy Bitcoin, a move that could completely reshape global markets.

Tariffs as a Bitcoin War Chest

U.S. Commerce Chief Howard Lutnick recently said tariffs could generate as much as $50 billion per month. Krueger argues that if even part of this money flowed into Bitcoin, the scale would be historic.

Such large-scale buying could send Bitcoin prices soaring. Krueger believes this kind of demand would change Bitcoin’s behavior forever.

  • Also Read :
  •   Exclusive: ‘Bitcoin Is Less Tech, More Money,’ Says GetBit CEO
  •   ,

U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

The idea isn’t completely new. Earlier this year, the U.S. created a strategic Bitcoin reserve using confiscated coins. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has given mixed signals about future purchases, but recently left the door open for “budget-neutral ways to add more Bitcoin.”

That’s why Krueger suggests tariff revenue, which doesn’t directly impact taxpayers, could be the perfect funding source.

Is It Realistic?

Critics say the plan is unlikely, warning it could create political backlash and financial instability. Still, the very fact that this idea is being discussed shows how far Bitcoin has come.

Whether or not the U.S. takes Krueger’s advice, the speculation highlights Bitcoin’s shift from a fringe asset to a serious policy discussion.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

How much Bitcoin could the U.S. buy with tariffs?

At current prices, $50B in monthly tariff revenue could purchase ~400,000 BTC, vastly exceeding the ~19,000 new coins mined daily.

What impact could this have on Bitcoin’s price?

Such large, consistent buying could break Bitcoin’s existing price models, sending it soaring and establishing it as a macro asset.

Is this plan realistic?

Critics are skeptical, citing potential political and financial instability. However, the discussion shows Bitcoin is shifting from a fringe asset to a serious policy topic.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$113,745.87+0.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10056-2.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24137+6.06%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 17:30
Share
Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates before June, followed by a bottoming out in the U.S. stock and crypto markets.
Union
U$0.00971-6.90%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003105-11.28%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 10:23
Share
The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

PANews reported on June 19 that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:16
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

ETF Yatırımcıları Bitcoin’e (BTC), Vadeli İşlem Yatırımcıları Ethereum’a (ETH) Akın Ediyor! Bu Ne Anlama Geliyor?