U.S. to Use Tariff Revenue to Reduce National Debt

Treasury Secretary Bessent has announced plans to use revenue from tariffs to help pay down the U.S. national debt. By directing these funds toward debt reduction, the government aims to improve its financial position and manage the country’s budget more responsibly. This approach shows a commitment to tackling debt without raising taxes, using income from trade duties as a practical source of funding. The move could strengthen the U.S. economy and help stabilise government finances.
