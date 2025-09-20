U.S. Treasury Seeks Public Input on Game-Changing Stablecoin Regulations

U.S. Treasury invites feedback on groundbreaking stablecoin regulations under GENIUS. Key questions around stablecoin tax treatment and foreign issuer rules. Treasury explores marketing restrictions, oversight balance, and AML enforcement options. The U.S. Treasury Department is now inviting public feedback on the implementation of the groundbreaking GENIUS Act, the first piece of crypto-specific legislation passed in the U.S. this summer. The new law is a milestone in terms of regulation of stablecoins, as the Treasury is aiming to balance the need to innovate and the aim of protecting consumers and monetary stability. According to Treasury officials, the GENIUS Act is designed to stimulate the growth of payment stablecoins while addressing potential risks related to illicit financial activities and maintaining overall economic stability. The department especially shows interest in the acquisition of data that could assist in refining the regulatory guidelines as it proceeds with the writing of its formal proposal. The commenting is active through the October 20 deadline, which gives both opponents and players in the industry time to express their views. One of the most pressing questions under consideration is how the IRS will handle the federal income tax treatment of stablecoins. The GENIUS Act does not directly cover this, and there is room to interpret and make decisions by regulation in the future. Also unclear is when and how foreign issuers can be allowed to offer stablecoins in the U.S., and it does not look like there is a timeline involved in making any changes. Also Read: Ripple Partners with DZ BANK to Launch Institutional Digital Asset Custody Solution Key Areas Under Scrutiny as Treasury Prepares Stablecoin Regulations Several key issues are currently up for discussion as part of the Treasury’s review of the GENIUS Act’s implementation. These include whether stablecoins should have certain marketing limitations, whether it should be at the state or federal level, and how the current anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions policies will relate to digital assets. Moreover, the Treasury is analyzing how the current regulations, such as the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), are capable of mitigating the risks of digital assets. This is after it was earlier sought to seek the views of people on the detection of illicit use in the digital asset markets. As the Treasury moves toward finalizing the regulations, it is clear that the department aims to craft a robust and flexible framework that can adapt to the evolving landscape of digital currencies. The outcome will have lasting implications for the future of stablecoin regulation in the U.S., shaping the path forward for both domestic and international players in the crypto space. Also Read: Shiba Inu Faces Major Selling Pressure as 157 Billion SHIB Floods Exchanges! The post U.S. Treasury Seeks Public Input on Game-Changing Stablecoin Regulations appeared first on 36Crypto. U.S. Treasury invites feedback on groundbreaking stablecoin regulations under GENIUS. Key questions around stablecoin tax treatment and foreign issuer rules. Treasury explores marketing restrictions, oversight balance, and AML enforcement options. The U.S. Treasury Department is now inviting public feedback on the implementation of the groundbreaking GENIUS Act, the first piece of crypto-specific legislation passed in the U.S. this summer. The new law is a milestone in terms of regulation of stablecoins, as the Treasury is aiming to balance the need to innovate and the aim of protecting consumers and monetary stability. According to Treasury officials, the GENIUS Act is designed to stimulate the growth of payment stablecoins while addressing potential risks related to illicit financial activities and maintaining overall economic stability. The department especially shows interest in the acquisition of data that could assist in refining the regulatory guidelines as it proceeds with the writing of its formal proposal. The commenting is active through the October 20 deadline, which gives both opponents and players in the industry time to express their views. One of the most pressing questions under consideration is how the IRS will handle the federal income tax treatment of stablecoins. The GENIUS Act does not directly cover this, and there is room to interpret and make decisions by regulation in the future. Also unclear is when and how foreign issuers can be allowed to offer stablecoins in the U.S., and it does not look like there is a timeline involved in making any changes. Also Read: Ripple Partners with DZ BANK to Launch Institutional Digital Asset Custody Solution Key Areas Under Scrutiny as Treasury Prepares Stablecoin Regulations Several key issues are currently up for discussion as part of the Treasury’s review of the GENIUS Act’s implementation. These include whether stablecoins should have certain marketing limitations, whether it should be at the state or federal level, and how the current anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions policies will relate to digital assets. Moreover, the Treasury is analyzing how the current regulations, such as the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), are capable of mitigating the risks of digital assets. This is after it was earlier sought to seek the views of people on the detection of illicit use in the digital asset markets. As the Treasury moves toward finalizing the regulations, it is clear that the department aims to craft a robust and flexible framework that can adapt to the evolving landscape of digital currencies. The outcome will have lasting implications for the future of stablecoin regulation in the U.S., shaping the path forward for both domestic and international players in the crypto space. Also Read: Shiba Inu Faces Major Selling Pressure as 157 Billion SHIB Floods Exchanges! The post U.S. Treasury Seeks Public Input on Game-Changing Stablecoin Regulations appeared first on 36Crypto.

U.S. Treasury Seeks Public Input on Game-Changing Stablecoin Regulations

By: Coinstats
2025/09/20 17:22
Union
U$0.013482-5.08%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000129-0.84%
SQUID MEME
GAME$31.0188+17.92%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000057-5.15%
Wink
LIKE$0.009278-4.42%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06594-0.21%
  • U.S. Treasury invites feedback on groundbreaking stablecoin regulations under GENIUS.
  • Key questions around stablecoin tax treatment and foreign issuer rules.
  • Treasury explores marketing restrictions, oversight balance, and AML enforcement options.

The U.S. Treasury Department is now inviting public feedback on the implementation of the groundbreaking GENIUS Act, the first piece of crypto-specific legislation passed in the U.S. this summer. The new law is a milestone in terms of regulation of stablecoins, as the Treasury is aiming to balance the need to innovate and the aim of protecting consumers and monetary stability.


According to Treasury officials, the GENIUS Act is designed to stimulate the growth of payment stablecoins while addressing potential risks related to illicit financial activities and maintaining overall economic stability. The department especially shows interest in the acquisition of data that could assist in refining the regulatory guidelines as it proceeds with the writing of its formal proposal. The commenting is active through the October 20 deadline, which gives both opponents and players in the industry time to express their views.


One of the most pressing questions under consideration is how the IRS will handle the federal income tax treatment of stablecoins. The GENIUS Act does not directly cover this, and there is room to interpret and make decisions by regulation in the future. Also unclear is when and how foreign issuers can be allowed to offer stablecoins in the U.S., and it does not look like there is a timeline involved in making any changes.


Also Read: Ripple Partners with DZ BANK to Launch Institutional Digital Asset Custody Solution


Key Areas Under Scrutiny as Treasury Prepares Stablecoin Regulations

Several key issues are currently up for discussion as part of the Treasury’s review of the GENIUS Act’s implementation. These include whether stablecoins should have certain marketing limitations, whether it should be at the state or federal level, and how the current anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions policies will relate to digital assets.


Moreover, the Treasury is analyzing how the current regulations, such as the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), are capable of mitigating the risks of digital assets. This is after it was earlier sought to seek the views of people on the detection of illicit use in the digital asset markets.


As the Treasury moves toward finalizing the regulations, it is clear that the department aims to craft a robust and flexible framework that can adapt to the evolving landscape of digital currencies. The outcome will have lasting implications for the future of stablecoin regulation in the U.S., shaping the path forward for both domestic and international players in the crypto space.


Also Read: Shiba Inu Faces Major Selling Pressure as 157 Billion SHIB Floods Exchanges!


The post U.S. Treasury Seeks Public Input on Game-Changing Stablecoin Regulations appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

The post GBP trades firmly against US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling trades firmly against US Dollar ahead of Fed’s policy outcome The Pound Sterling (GBP) clings to Tuesday’s gains near 1.3640 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair holds onto gains as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto losses near a fresh two-month low of 96.60 posted on Tuesday. Read more… UK inflation unchanged at 3.8%, Pound shrugs The British pound is unchanged on Wednesday, trading at 1.3645 in the European session. Today’s inflation report was a dour reminder that UK inflation remains entrenched. CPI for August was unchanged at 3.8% y/y, matching the consensus and its highest level since January 2024. Airfares decreased but this was offset by food and petrol prices. Monthly, CPI rose 0.3%, up from 0.1% in July and matching the consensus. Core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, eased to 3.6% from 3.8%. Monthly, core CPI ticked up to 0.3% from 0.2%. The inflation report comes just a day before the Bank of England announces its rate decision. Inflation is almost double the BoE’s target of 2% and today’s release likely means that the BoE will not reduce rates before 2026. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-trades-firmly-against-us-dollar-ahead-of-feds-policy-outcome-202509171209
NEAR
NEAR$3.075-2.56%
SIX
SIX$0.02199+0.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08597-2.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:50
Share
Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

The post Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana is on a roll and is making headlines for all the right reasons. In just a few days, the network has secured four major wins that stretch from Wall Street to Abu Dhabi. What makes this surge different? For the first time, Solana isn’t just drawing crypto-native investors. Traditional firms are building treasuries around …
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.35%
Solana
SOL$238.24-0.87%
Major
MAJOR$0.15842-0.90%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/20 17:45
Share
Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

TLDR Russia’s financial blacklist now includes the so-called international Satanism movement. Alleged Satanist group members can have assets frozen without criminal charges. Russian authorities accuse the group of desecrating churches and spreading hate. The Russian Orthodox Church supports the ban, linking Satanism to extremist ideologies. In a new move against what it describes as the [...] The post Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes appeared first on CoinCentral.
Movement
MOVE$0.1278-0.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592+0.33%
Comedian
BAN$0.07228+4.11%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/20 18:16
Share

Trending News

More

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

Ethereum Whales Double Holdings: $2.5B Accumulation Sparks Supply Shock