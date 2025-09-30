Uae Emerges As Nvidia’s Next Ai Hub

Dubai, UAE – 30 September 2025 – Nvidia has been one of the standout growth stories of the past decade, transforming from a niche graphics chipmaker into the world’s most valuable company thanks to the AI boom.

Revenue has surged in recent years as demand for its advanced GPUs skyrocketed, with shares climbing over 1200% in the last five years. However, the past 12 months have presented challenges. US restrictions on chip exports to China have impacted sales in one of Nvidia’s key markets, creating uncertainty for investors at a time when the chip giant appeared unstoppable. China dominated much of the conversation last quarter, and the absence of H20 chip sales in the region highlights the growing geopolitical complexities Nvidia must navigate.

Despite these hurdles, Nvidia continues to see strong global demand. Sovereign wealth funds are emerging as a major driver of growth, with state-backed entities adopting Nvidia technology at scale. This momentum is particularly evident in the Middle East. Nvidia recently announced a partnership with Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute to launch the region’s first joint AI and robotics lab, alongside the UAE’s first AI Technology Centre. The UAE is becoming one of Nvidia’s most significant growth markets outside the US and China, with half a million chips set to be imported to support the nation’s AI ambitions.

For retail investors, it signals a more diversified Nvidia growth story increasingly linked to sovereign-backed demand in the Gulf. At nearly USD 200 billion in annual sales and growing over 50% year on year, Nvidia continues to scale impressively, defining the AI era. With Nvidia being the most held stock on eToro in the UAE and globally, retail investors are actively participating in one of the most powerful innovation themes of this decade.

Contacts:

etoro@golin-mena.com

About eToro

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have over 38 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

Disclaimer

eToro (ME) Limited, is licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”)’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA“) as an Authorised Person to conduct the Regulated Activities of (a) Dealing in Investments as Principal (Matched), (b) Arranging Deals in Investments, (c) Providing Custody, (d) Arranging Custody and (e) Managing Assets (under Financial Services Permission Number 220073) under the Financial Services and Market Regulations 2015 (“FSMR”). Its registered office and its principal place of business is at Office 207 and 208, 15th Floor Floor, Al Sarab Tower, ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (“UAE”).

This communication is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial instruments. This material has been prepared without taking into account any particular recipient’s investment objectives or financial situation and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote independent research. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.

This article was originally published as UAE Emerges as Nvidia’s Next AI Hub on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.