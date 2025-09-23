The post UAE investment firm launches $100 million AI startup fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UAE-based Presight, a global AI and big data analytics company, and Shorooq, an Abu Dhabi-headquartered investment firm regulated by the FSRA as a fund manager, have launched a $100 million global AI innovation fund for startups in the AI field. The fund called Presight-Shorooq Fund 1 aims to deploy significant capital into AI ventures globally. His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, Vice Chairman of Presight, stated that the world is increasingly looking to the UAE as a trusted leader in AI development and deployment. He explained that the Fund is an extension of the UAE’s vision, where the most promising AI startups from around the world will not only seek capital from Abu Dhabi but also utilize the UAE’s ability to rapidly implement transformative AI solutions. The Fund will invest in smart cities, energy, fintech, AI/ML  The fund will invest in high-impact startups that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics. The startups will have access to a distribution network through the UAE’s G42 and Presight’s international customer network. The key areas of interest to the fund will include smart cities, energy, fintech, AI/ML, AR/VR, game dev, Industry 4.0, and deep tech. Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said, “We’re combining Presight’s AI leadership with Shorooq’s investment acumen to fuel the next wave of AI innovation. The fund will enable us to identify and support bold entrepreneurs – from Silicon Valley to Southeast Asia – who are building AI solutions that can transform businesses and societies.” He noted that this was more than just a fund because the startups will have access to infrastructure resources and international markets. He explains, “This combination of funding, infrastructure, and distribution channels is designed to give AI companies the edge they need to scale quickly and responsibly, and that is the unique value… The post UAE investment firm launches $100 million AI startup fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UAE-based Presight, a global AI and big data analytics company, and Shorooq, an Abu Dhabi-headquartered investment firm regulated by the FSRA as a fund manager, have launched a $100 million global AI innovation fund for startups in the AI field. The fund called Presight-Shorooq Fund 1 aims to deploy significant capital into AI ventures globally. His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, Vice Chairman of Presight, stated that the world is increasingly looking to the UAE as a trusted leader in AI development and deployment. He explained that the Fund is an extension of the UAE’s vision, where the most promising AI startups from around the world will not only seek capital from Abu Dhabi but also utilize the UAE’s ability to rapidly implement transformative AI solutions. The Fund will invest in smart cities, energy, fintech, AI/ML  The fund will invest in high-impact startups that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics. The startups will have access to a distribution network through the UAE’s G42 and Presight’s international customer network. The key areas of interest to the fund will include smart cities, energy, fintech, AI/ML, AR/VR, game dev, Industry 4.0, and deep tech. Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said, “We’re combining Presight’s AI leadership with Shorooq’s investment acumen to fuel the next wave of AI innovation. The fund will enable us to identify and support bold entrepreneurs – from Silicon Valley to Southeast Asia – who are building AI solutions that can transform businesses and societies.” He noted that this was more than just a fund because the startups will have access to infrastructure resources and international markets. He explains, “This combination of funding, infrastructure, and distribution channels is designed to give AI companies the edge they need to scale quickly and responsibly, and that is the unique value…

UAE investment firm launches $100 million AI startup fund

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 20:01
1
1$0.0169+136.13%
Vice
VICE$0.03533+1.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545-2.11%
SQUID MEME
GAME$31.9132+6.45%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.116844-0.97%
Startup
STARTUP$0.007121+16.26%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1255+0.15%
FUND
FUND$0.018-16.00%

UAE-based Presight, a global AI and big data analytics company, and Shorooq, an Abu Dhabi-headquartered investment firm regulated by the FSRA as a fund manager, have launched a $100 million global AI innovation fund for startups in the AI field.

The fund called Presight-Shorooq Fund 1 aims to deploy significant capital into AI ventures globally.

His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, Vice Chairman of Presight, stated that the world is increasingly looking to the UAE as a trusted leader in AI development and deployment. He explained that the Fund is an extension of the UAE’s vision, where the most promising AI startups from around the world will not only seek capital from Abu Dhabi but also utilize the UAE’s ability to rapidly implement transformative AI solutions.

The Fund will invest in smart cities, energy, fintech, AI/ML 

The fund will invest in high-impact startups that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics. The startups will have access to a distribution network through the UAE’s G42 and Presight’s international customer network.

The key areas of interest to the fund will include smart cities, energy, fintech, AI/ML, AR/VR, game dev, Industry 4.0, and deep tech.

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said, “We’re combining Presight’s AI leadership with Shorooq’s investment acumen to fuel the next wave of AI innovation. The fund will enable us to identify and support bold entrepreneurs – from Silicon Valley to Southeast Asia – who are building AI solutions that can transform businesses and societies.”

He noted that this was more than just a fund because the startups will have access to infrastructure resources and international markets. He explains, “This combination of funding, infrastructure, and distribution channels is designed to give AI companies the edge they need to scale quickly and responsibly, and that is the unique value proposition.”

Mahmoud Adi, Founding Partner of Shorooq, added that this was a defining moment for AI investment as it brings together Middle East capital and expertise to global startups. He said, “We are not just launching a fund; we are reinforcing to the world that the Middle East is a driving force in the AI revolution. Our message is that we’re bringing not only capital but also commitment, strategic guidance, and a long-term partnership mentality.”

UAE campaigns to be startup capital of the world

This comes one day after the UAE announced a government-backed campaign to become the startup capital of the world. The campaign seeks to attract 10,000 UAE national entrepreneurs and create 30,000 jobs within the next five years.

The campaign is overseen by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office, with the participation of the UAE Council for Entrepreneurship and over 50 government and private entities, business incubators and accelerators, and academic institutions.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/uae-investment-firm-launches-ai-startup-fund/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Share
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223+1.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217+1.67%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000578-3.02%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
Share
Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

The post Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, stated that there should be uniform cryptocurrency regulation in the country. At this point, Coinbase sent a letter to the US Department of Justice requesting that federal regulators prevent state regulations from conflicting with national crypto policies and ensure uniform regulatory clarity. Coinbase’s request comes after the state of Oregon filed a lawsuit against Coinbase for unregistered securities, despite the SEC withdrawing its lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase states that although the country’s top regulator, the SEC, withdrew its lawsuit, states are filing lawsuits in defiance of the SEC’s decision. In the letter, addressed by Coinbase Legal Counsel Paul Grewal, he stated: “Despite the Trump administration’s positive regulatory efforts, crypto companies are being negatively impacted by states’ flawed interpretations of securities laws and their divergent actions. If Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, we have a problem. It has long been clear that the current patchwork of state laws is not only inefficient, but also slows innovation and harms consumers. At this point, the Justice Department should take steps to address the pressing issues by calling on Congress to step in and enact comprehensive and uniform regulations.” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a lawsuit against Coinbase last April, alleging that Coinbase was promoting the sale of unregistered cryptocurrencies to individuals in Oregon. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/coinbase-issues-cryptocurrency-call-to-us-justice-department-solve-urgent-problems/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.69+0.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016573-4.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:06
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30