UAE Joins Global Crypto Tax Reporting to Boost Transparency

The UAE has signed the OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), requiring crypto exchanges and service providers to report detailed user transactions. This framework enables automatic sharing of crypto tax information between countries starting in 2027, with the first data exchange expected in 2028. To help shape the rules, the UAE government has opened a public consultation until November 8, 2025. This move aims to enhance tax transparency while supporting the nation’s growing digital asset ecosystem.

