UAE Moves Toward International Crypto Tax Transparency with CARF Agreement The United Arab Emirates has taken a notable step toward aligning its cryptocurrency regulations with global tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the [...]UAE Moves Toward International Crypto Tax Transparency with CARF Agreement The United Arab Emirates has taken a notable step toward aligning its cryptocurrency regulations with global tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the [...]

UAE Joins OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Pact for Improved Transparency

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/22 20:51
Uae Joins Oecd Crypto Tax Data-sharing Pact For Improved Transparency

UAE Moves Toward International Crypto Tax Transparency with CARF Agreement

The United Arab Emirates has taken a notable step toward aligning its cryptocurrency regulations with global tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).

The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the formalization of this agreement over the weekend, underscoring the nation’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) comprehensive digital asset reporting regime. This framework aims to facilitate the automatic exchange of tax-related data on crypto activities across participating jurisdictions, bolstering efforts toward transparency and compliance within the rapidly evolving crypto markets.

The MOF revealed that the UAE intends to deploy the CARF framework by 2027, with initial information sharing expected to commence in 2028. This aligns with the global push for enhanced tax transparency in the blockchain and broader digital asset sectors, including assets like NFTs and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

Furthering this initiative, the UAE launched a public consultation on September 15 to gather feedback from key industry stakeholders—such as crypto exchanges, custodians, traders, and advisory firms. The consultation period will run until November 8, allowing the government to refine its approach ahead of full implementation.

https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/topics/policy-issues/tax-transparency-and-international-co-operation/carf-mcaa-signatories.pdf" title="OECD CARF Signatories

In addition to the UAE, over 50 jurisdictions—including New Zealand, Australia, and the Netherlands—are also committed to adopting the framework, signaling a global shift toward standardized crypto tax reporting. Switzerland has advanced its efforts with plans to exchange crypto tax data with 74 countries, including most G20 members, further integrating blockchain activities into international financial transparency efforts.

South Korea Joins Global Effort in Crypto Data Sharing

South Korea has finalized its agreement to participate in CARF, as reported on September 2. The country’s National Tax Service is collaborating with local crypto exchanges and international bodies to facilitate the automatic sharing of crypto tax data. This move complements their ongoing crackdown on crypto-related tax evasion, exemplified by recent efforts such as the seizure of crypto assets of suspected tax dodgers, notably in Jeju City on August 17.

The global momentum toward streamlined tax compliance through the blockchain is reshaping how crypto assets are regulated, with the UAE and South Korea positioning themselves as key players in this evolving landscape of crypto regulation and transparency.

This article was originally published as UAE Joins OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Pact for Improved Transparency on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

The post BitGo expands its presence in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitGo, global leader in digital asset infrastructure, announces a significant expansion of its presence in Europe. The company, through its subsidiary BitGo Europe GmbH, has obtained an extension of the license from BaFin (German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority), allowing it to offer regulated cryptocurrency trading services directly from Frankfurt, Germany. This move marks a decisive step for the European digital asset market, offering institutional investors the opportunity to access secure, regulated cryptocurrency trading integrated with advanced custody and management services. A comprehensive offering for European institutional investors With the extension of the license according to the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation, initially obtained in May 2025, BitGo Europe expands the range of services available for European investors. Now, in addition to custody, staking, and transfer of digital assets, the platform also offers a spot trading service on thousands of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Institutional investors can now leverage BitGo’s OTC desk and a high-performance electronic trading platform, designed to ensure fast, secure, and transparent transactions. Aggregated access to numerous liquidity sources, including leading market makers and exchanges, allows for trading at competitive prices and high-quality executions. Security and Regulation at the Core of BitGo’s Strategy According to Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network at BitGo, the goal is clear: “We are excited to strengthen our European platform and enable our clients to operate smoothly, competitively, and securely.§By combining our institutional custody solution with high-performance trading execution, clients will be able to access deep liquidity with the peace of mind that their assets will remain in cold storage, under regulated custody and compliant with MiCA.” The security of digital assets is indeed one of the cornerstones of BitGo’s offering. All services are designed to ensure that investors’ assets remain protected in regulated cold storage, minimizing operational and counterparty risks.…
Movement
MOVE$0.1149-11.06%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.117778-10.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078-1.94%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:28
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$25.9-7.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,654.03-2.40%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

The post Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 17, 2025 at 23:05 // Price Litecoin price analysis by Coinidol.com: LTC price has slipped below the moving average lines after hitting resistance at $120. Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish The 21-day SMA support helped to alleviate the selling pressure. In other words, the price of the cryptocurrency is above the 21-day SMA support but below the 50-day SMA barrier. This suggests that Litecoin will be trapped in a narrow range for a few days. If the 21-day SMA support or the 50-day SMA barrier is overreached, the cryptocurrency will trend upwards. For example, if the LTC price breaks through the 50-day SMA barrier, it will rise to a high of $124. Litecoin will fall to its current support level of $106 if the 21-day SMA support is broken. Technical Indicators  Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140 Support Levels: $60, $40, $20 LTC price indicators analysis Litecoin’s price is squeezed between the moving average lines. It is unclear in which direction Litecoin will move. The moving average lines are horizontal in both charts. However, the price bars are limited to the distance between the moving averages. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are below the moving average lines. LTC/USD price chart – September 17, 2025 What is the next move for LTC? On the 4-hour chart, Litecoin is currently trading in a bearish trend zone. The altcoin is trading above the $112 support and below the moving average lines, which represent resistance at $116. The upward movement is hindered by the moving average lines, which are causing the price to oscillate within a limited range. Meanwhile, the signal for the cryptocurrency is bearish, with price bars below the moving average…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011071+0.98%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004671-10.77%
Movement
MOVE$0.1149-11.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:15
Share

Trending News

More

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital

BlockchainFX Presale At $0.024: Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised