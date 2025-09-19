The post Uber CEO says robotaxis could replace drivers in 10-15 years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Uber’s chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi has warned that driverless cars will one day push aside human drivers, leaving society with a difficult problem to solve. Speaking at a recent “All-In” podcast summit, Khosrowshahi said the rise of robotaxis is not a matter of “if” but “when.” He suggested the tipping point could arrive within 10 to 15 years. He told the audience that this is “going to be a real issue, it is a big, big societal question that we’re going to have to struggle with.” Uber boss thinks drivers are only employed for now Khosrowshahi however stressed that drivers will not be vanishing any time soon. He said that Uber’s network is expanding so fast that human workers remain essential. “For the next five to seven years, we are going to have more human drivers and delivery people, just because we’re going so quickly,” he said. Even so, he admitted there is no neat answer for what happens after that period as millions of gig workers worldwide rely on Uber, Lyft and similar platforms for income. Many drivers could find themselves unemployed as self-driving technology matures. Uber is already running driverless rides in partnership with Waymo, the Google-linked autonomous vehicle firm. The company recently revealed it was in talks with banks and private equity firms to raise funds to expand its robotaxi business. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, the firm entered a $300 million deal with EV maker Lucid and autonomous tech startup Nuro to deploy 20,000 self-driving vehicles over a period of six years. Already, robotaxis are now picking up passengers in Atlanta and Austin, where early trials show that the cars are often more efficient than people. The technology, however, has yet to win over every doubt as some drivers told Business Insider over the summer they… The post Uber CEO says robotaxis could replace drivers in 10-15 years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Uber’s chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi has warned that driverless cars will one day push aside human drivers, leaving society with a difficult problem to solve. Speaking at a recent “All-In” podcast summit, Khosrowshahi said the rise of robotaxis is not a matter of “if” but “when.” He suggested the tipping point could arrive within 10 to 15 years. He told the audience that this is “going to be a real issue, it is a big, big societal question that we’re going to have to struggle with.” Uber boss thinks drivers are only employed for now Khosrowshahi however stressed that drivers will not be vanishing any time soon. He said that Uber’s network is expanding so fast that human workers remain essential. “For the next five to seven years, we are going to have more human drivers and delivery people, just because we’re going so quickly,” he said. Even so, he admitted there is no neat answer for what happens after that period as millions of gig workers worldwide rely on Uber, Lyft and similar platforms for income. Many drivers could find themselves unemployed as self-driving technology matures. Uber is already running driverless rides in partnership with Waymo, the Google-linked autonomous vehicle firm. The company recently revealed it was in talks with banks and private equity firms to raise funds to expand its robotaxi business. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, the firm entered a $300 million deal with EV maker Lucid and autonomous tech startup Nuro to deploy 20,000 self-driving vehicles over a period of six years. Already, robotaxis are now picking up passengers in Atlanta and Austin, where early trials show that the cars are often more efficient than people. The technology, however, has yet to win over every doubt as some drivers told Business Insider over the summer they…

Uber CEO says robotaxis could replace drivers in 10-15 years

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 22:40
SIX
SIX$0.02198-0.72%
RealLink
REAL$0.06374-2.58%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009943-0.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08621-2.41%
Ibiza Final Boss
BOSS$0.001443-28.77%

Uber’s chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi has warned that driverless cars will one day push aside human drivers, leaving society with a difficult problem to solve.

Speaking at a recent “All-In” podcast summit, Khosrowshahi said the rise of robotaxis is not a matter of “if” but “when.” He suggested the tipping point could arrive within 10 to 15 years. He told the audience that this is “going to be a real issue, it is a big, big societal question that we’re going to have to struggle with.”

Uber boss thinks drivers are only employed for now

Khosrowshahi however stressed that drivers will not be vanishing any time soon. He said that Uber’s network is expanding so fast that human workers remain essential.

“For the next five to seven years, we are going to have more human drivers and delivery people, just because we’re going so quickly,” he said.

Even so, he admitted there is no neat answer for what happens after that period as millions of gig workers worldwide rely on Uber, Lyft and similar platforms for income. Many drivers could find themselves unemployed as self-driving technology matures.

Uber is already running driverless rides in partnership with Waymo, the Google-linked autonomous vehicle firm. The company recently revealed it was in talks with banks and private equity firms to raise funds to expand its robotaxi business.

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, the firm entered a $300 million deal with EV maker Lucid and autonomous tech startup Nuro to deploy 20,000 self-driving vehicles over a period of six years.

Already, robotaxis are now picking up passengers in Atlanta and Austin, where early trials show that the cars are often more efficient than people.

The technology, however, has yet to win over every doubt as some drivers told Business Insider over the summer they doubted robotaxis could cope with the chaos of real roads. Potholes, unpredictable pedestrians and impatient drivers still test the limits of artificial intelligence.

Some section of the world fears full automation

Khosrowshahi’s comments come at a time when fears over AI takeover are growing. Already, automation is creeping into several industries: from media to logistics raising concerns that machines could steadily replace sections of the workforce. For taxi services, this means that the power behind its rise – drivers, could one day possibly wake up unemployed.

The Uber boss acknowledged the irony around this as gig workers have significantly contributed to the company’s success, yet that does not spare their jobs from the threat that technology is bringing.

“Lots of others are going to struggle with this too,” he said.

Despite not offering any concrete clues to solutions to the possibility, he said there are other jobs that are rising in the organization that will compensate for some of the job losses. Through its AI solutions arm, the company has created work for contractors to label and process data as well as tasks used to train machine learning models.

“We are expanding into other kinds of on-demand work as well to be able to adjust the kind of work available to people who want to earn on our platform,” he said.

That could mean fewer people behind the wheel, but more involved in digital or support roles. Still, the scale of disruption from self-driving cars may be far greater than anything Uber can absorb alone.

For now, Uber drivers still dominate city streets, and demand for human couriers and ride-hailing remains strong. But Khosrowshahi’s warning underlines a looming shift. What begins as a handful of robotaxis in two American cities could spread widely in the next decade.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/uber-ceo-says-robotaxis-may-replace-drivers/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2391+1.27%
MANTRA
OM$0.2116-3.46%
OP
OP$0.8025-2.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
Share
Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

Enosys is bringing XRP-backed stablecoin on Flare via Enosys Loans to enable trustless collateralized lending, liquidity access, and DeFi opportunities.
XRP
XRP$3.0101-3.32%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001888-9.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0154--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 22:10
Share
Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

Data from CryptoOnchain shows that the exchange’s reserves have soared to $112 billion, the highest level since the peak of […] The post Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/19 22:40
Share

Trending News

More

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises

Trump Considers New CFTC Chair Pick Amid Brian Quintenz’s Clash With Winklevoss