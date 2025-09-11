Ueno Bank Brings Its 2.2M Customers Quantum-Resistant Banking with SignQuantum and QANplatform

Asunción, Paraguay, September 11th, 2025, Chainwire

Ueno Bank, Paraguay’s largest bank with over 2.2 million customers, announced its transition to quantum-resistant cybersecurity to safeguard digital operations and digitally signed documents. Utilizing quantum-resistant digital signatures and quantum-resistant blockchain technology from SignQuantum and QANplatform, the implementation is being supported by ITTI, Paraguay’s leading technology company.

As quantum computing advances threaten traditional cryptographic systems, Ueno Bank is taking proactive measures to future-proof its operations. Ueno Bank has implemented its first quantum-resistant solution, SignQuantum, a quantum-resistant software add-on for digitally signed documents. It ensures the integrity and authenticity of e-signed documents of the company and their 2.2 million users. Using QANplatform’s quantum-resistant blockchain, document hashes will be securely uploaded with post-quantum signatures, protecting sensitive data from potential falsification.

Cybersecurity risks posed by quantum computers exist regardless of the adoption or performance levels of quantum computing. Malicious actors will be able to backdate and modify the content and signature of digitally signed documents using quantum computers, enabling a time travel attack. The current initiative by Ueno Bank pioneers the finance sector’s adoption of quantum-resistant technologies to protect internal operations and customer data against emerging cybersecurity threats.

 

About Ueno Bank

Ueno Bank is Paraguay’s largest and fastest-growing financial institution, serving over 2.2 million users through a network of 70 branches and 1,100 ATMs—the most extensive in the country. Established in 2021, Ueno Bank has revolutionized banking in Paraguay by introducing innovative digital services such as fully digital onboarding, dual card vending machines, and a cashless payments network (Wepa). Committed to financial inclusion and innovation, Ueno Bank has positioned itself as a leader in the region. Visit https://www.ueno.com.py/en for more information.

About ITTI

ITTI, Paraguay’s leading technology company, has well-established hubs in Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia, and plans to open offices in three more countries by the end of 2025. ITTI is specializing in innovative IT solutions across multiple sectors including finance, retail, energy, telecommunications, and the public sector. Employing a diverse team of 1,200 professionals. ITTI received the gold award for Digital Banking for Financial Innovators for its ITTI Secure tool — a solution streamlining customer document management with qualified digital signatures — at Fintech Americas 2025 in Miami. In August 2025, ITTI became the exclusive distributor of SignQuantum in Latin America. Visit https://www.itti.digital for more information.

About SignQuantum

SignQuantum is a product of Quantum Software Solutions – a Qatari technology innovation and research lab – member of MBK Holding. SignQuantum prevents quantum computers from modifying digitally signed documents with its post-quantum security add-on. SignQuantum provides cutting-edge, fast-lane solution to kickstart your organization’s quantum-safe transition by integrating with existing e-signature software without requiring modifications to current processes or workflows. SignQuantum leverages QANplatform, the quantum-resistant blockchain for immutable time-stamping. Visit https://www.signquantum.com for more information.

About QANplatform

QANplatform is a blockchain platform that provides unparalleled time to market for Web3 development. It serves startups, SMEs, enterprises, and large government infrastructure projects with quantum-resistant security. QAN’s flagship product is a revolutionary quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform with smart contract functionality. It is the first to introduce technology that allows developers to build use cases in any programming language on the blockchain. QANplatform is a member of the Linux Foundation and one of the first 20 members of the Linux Foundation’s Post-Quantum Cryptography Alliance (PQCA). The first EU country implemented QAN’s quantum-resistant technology in 2024. Visit https://www.qanplatform.com for more information.

Contact

CEO
Nazmath Nazeer
[email protected]

