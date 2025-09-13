UFC Cuts Ties With Hard-Luck Former TUF Finalist

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 15: UFC CEO Dana White is seen on stage during the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dana White and his team like winners and exciting fighters who get finishes.

UFC fighters on losing streaks who also lack the ability to get finishes can find themselves in a tough position.

Unfortunately, former Ultimate Fighter finalist Austin Hubbard has both.

Riding a three-fight losing streak and the dubious distinction of never winning a fight by stoppage in the UFC, the 33-year-old was reportedly released by the promotion according to posts from UFC Roster Tracker.

TUF Run Gave Hubbard a Second Chance

Hubbard’s best moment came when he defeated Roosevelt Roberts in The Ultimate Fighter semifinal to reach the final back in March 2023. The victory gave Hubbard his second stint in the UFC after being released in 2021.

While he lost in the final to Kurt Holobaugh at UFC 292 in August 2023, he had made it all the way back to the premier promotion in the sport.

Hubbard’s Last Five Fights

August 23, 2025 – UFC Fight Night

Loss · Zhu Rongzhu (26-6) · Decision (Unanimous)

Loss · MarQuel Mederos (9-1) · Decision (Split)

Loss · Alexander Hernandez (14-8) · Decision (Split)

Win · Michal Figlak (8-1) · Decision (Unanimous)

Loss · Kurt Holobaugh (19-7) · Submission (Triangle Choke), R2, 2:39

Why the UFC Likely Moved On

While Hubbard is a game fighter who always goes out and gives a great effort, he has seemingly hit his ceiling in the UFC, and the heights are simply not high enough to keep him around in an ultra-competitive lightweight division.

The fact that he never gets finishes doesn’t help. As of early Saturday, there was no acknowledgment yet from Hubbard or the UFC on his departure from the promotion.

What Could Be Next for Hubbard?

It would be interesting to see Hubbard pursue a run with the Professional Fighters League. There is a thirst for American mixed martial artists who can compete on the highest level, and Hubbard has shown he can do that.

The PFL just signed Bryan Battle to a contract after he was released from the UFC. Fighters like Cory Anderson, Larissa Pacheco, Olivier Aubin Mercier, Ryan Bader and others have found life and financial stability after signing with other promotions.

If Hubbard has an opportunity, he could make some noise in the PFL.