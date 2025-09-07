UFC Veteran Announces Retirement In Octagon After Buzzer-Beater KO

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -(Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC

Long-time UFC veteran Paul Craig called it a career following a brutal KO loss on Saturday at Accor Arena in Paris vs. Modestas Bukauskas.

Bukauskas knocked Craig out cold with a nasty elbow from top position just before the horn. Referee Marc Goddard gave Craig an opportunity to get to his feet after taking the shot, but the latter couldn’t get up and the rest of the fight was waived off.

Here’s a look at the shot that ended Craig’s night and career.

After the official decision was read, Craig left his gloves in the center of the Octagon and he addressed the crowd.

UFC Paris Results, Bonuses and Highlights What Are the UFC Paris Results? Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho Benoit Saint Denis def. Mauricio Ruffy via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:56 Modestas Bukauskas def. Paul Craig via knockout (elbow) – Round 1, 5:00 Mason Jones def. Bolaji Oki via TKO (elbows) – Round 2, 3:18 Axel Sola def. Rhys McKee via TKO (body shot) – Round 3, 2:02 William Gomis def. Robert Ruchala via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) Oumar Sy def. Brendson Ribeiro via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:42 Ante Delija def. Marcin Tybura via KO (punches) – Round 1, 2:03 Kaue Fernandes def. Harry Hardwick via TKO (leg kicks) – Round 1, 3:21 Sam Patterson def. Trey Waters via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:01 Robert Bryczek def. Brad Tavares via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:43 Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Andreas Gustafsson via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:54 Sam Hughes def. Shauna Bannon via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:58 Who Won Bonuses at UFC Paris? Benoit Saint-Denis, Mason Jones and Modestas Bukauskas Who Retired in the Octagon at UFC Paris?

The UFC acknowledged the veteran and posted his farewell interview. He said, “In this sport, the young eat old, and I’m old.”

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling was one of multiple fighters to pay their respects to Craig.

Craig’s retirement might not have come in storybook fashion, but it’s one of those endings that feels right for a man who built his career on grit, durability, and a willingness to face the toughest names at light heavyweight and middleweight.

His fights have been described as Tap, Snap, or Nap, with the latter distinction often referring to Craig losing by KO.

ForbesUFC Tonight: What Time Does The UFC Paris Fight Card Start?

The tap or snap leans into Craig’s submission prowess. He’s shown that in spades against some of the top names in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions in the UFC. The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, Magomed Ankalaev suffered his only professional defeat via last-second submission back in March 2018.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 17: (L-R) Paul Craig of Scotland reacts after defeating Magomed Ankalaev in their light heavyweight bout inside The O2 Arena on March 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Craig also snapped former champion Jamahal Hill’s arm in their rematch in June 2021. That win came during the best run of Craig’s career.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JUNE 12: Paul Craig of Scotland elbows Jamahal Hill while in a triangle choke in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC

From September 2019–March 2022, Craig went 5-0-1. Unfortunately, since that run, Craig has been on a nasty futility streak. Since his UFC prime, Craig has gone 1-6-1 to finish his career, with his only win coming in July 2023 against Andre Muniz. That and his age, 37, is a recipe for retirement.

ForbesUFC Cuts Vet A On 3-Fight Win Streak After Back-To-Back Weight Misses

This wasn’t a cushioned walkaway win against an overmatched opponent. Craig fought a dangerous, younger fighter, and he got destroyed by Bukauskas, who has championship aspirations. When it was over, Craig had the humility and self-awareness to admit what every veteran eventually faces: the game moves on, and no one can defeat Father Time.

Craig’s journey in the UFC is one that deserves respect. Known for his signature triangle choke and knack for pulling off improbable submissions in the final seconds of fights, he was never just another name on a fight card.

Fans came to expect chaos when Craig fought, and he was a solid gatekeeper—which is the role he played on Saturday. As it turned out, Bukauskas passed through and Craig walked away.