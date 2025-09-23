UK and US Announce Joint Crypto Task Force Focused on Stablecoins and AML Rules

Highlights: The UK and US have launched a joint task force to align crypto rules and strengthen digital asset oversight. The UK-US crypto task force will consult industry leaders to shape stablecoin and AML standards. UK industry groups have called the task force a “vote of confidence” in London’s digital finance sector. The United Kingdom and the United States have launched a new initiative called the “Taskforce for Markets of the Future.” The project was confirmed after talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. It aims to boost cooperation on digital assets, stablecoin oversight, and anti-money laundering standards across both markets. The work will be coordinated by officials of both treasuries with the help of regulators that control capital markets and cryptocurrency activities. Big move in global crypto regulation! The US and UK just launched the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future – aiming to reduce barriers, align rules, and coordinate oversight for digital assets. A joint report is expected within 180 days. Could this mark the… pic.twitter.com/g8U3u8TZYs — Lynneri (@lynneri_) September 23, 2025 The task force will provide its recommendations in 180 days. It will also discuss how to build cross-border digital securities sandboxes, where solutions on blockchains can be tried in controlled conditions. These actions may facilitate innovation and enhance investor protections in both nations. The decision follows the increasing financial collaboration and, soon after, the visit by President Donald Trump to the UK. Furthermore, his administration has emphasized closer relations with London in finance and digital technology. UK-US Crypto Task Force to Focus On Regulations The UK-US crypto task force will put a great focus on the development of similar frameworks for digital assets. This also entails coordination on stablecoins and regulations that control crypto-related anti-money laundering. Through these joint efforts, both governments are hoping to ease the process of compliance for firms operating in both jurisdictions. The industry leaders have criticized the UK as having been sluggish in its approach. A lot of executives claim that the lack of explicit regulations has lowered investment chances and bottled innovation. By contrast, the US has advanced with legislation focused on stablecoins and has welcomed crypto-friendly regulators. President Trump’s administration has continued to support policies designed to encourage digital asset growth. The task force aims to close these gaps by introducing clarity for businesses. The UK Treasury confirmed that the effort will prioritize short- and medium-term cooperation on digital assets while new rules are developed. This direction could reduce the hurdles faced by companies that want to raise capital in both countries. Moreover, the team will also seek the advice of cryptocurrency companies and market professionals. This interaction is supposed to make sure that suggestions are made according to the present business requirements. It has been reported that the representatives of a few exchanges have already engaged in preliminary discussions. The emphasis on collaboration signals a shift toward greater alignment between two of the world’s most important financial markets. UK Industry Leaders React to New Collaboration UK industry figures have welcomed the creation of the task force. The UK Cryptoasset Business Council called it a “vote of confidence” in the British economy. The group believes the partnership will revive London’s appeal as a center for crypto innovation. George Osborne, an advisor to Coinbase, noted that the UK risked losing ground in digital finance if it failed to act. He emphasized that Britain must embrace crypto developments rather than watch them shift elsewhere. “If crypto is happening, then we want it to happen here,” Osborne said. INSIGHT: EX-CHANCELLOR OSBORNE SAYS U.K. WILL BE "LEFT BEHIND" IF THEY DON'T SPEED UP CRYPTO ADOPTION LAWS! pic.twitter.com/36tJZDHWC7 — Coinvo (@ByCoinvo) August 22, 2025 Coinbase confirmed its participation in the discussions and publicly backed the initiative. The company described the effort as a positive step toward closer economic ties between the two countries. Both treasuries also confirmed that the work will proceed under the existing UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group, which already supports cooperation on financial markets. Industry participants expect the collaboration to help strengthen London’s role in digital assets. 