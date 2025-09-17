UK and US Move to Align Crypto Regulations as the Best Crypto Presales Heat Up

With Donald Trump in the United Kingdom for a state visit, the UK and the US are poised to forge closer regulatory ties on key issues.

One of those issues is crypto regulations – in particular, stablecoins. The move could reshape the landscape for stablecoins, investor protection, and cross-border financial innovation. Along the way, it could also send a handful of the best crypto to buy into the stratosphere as markets heat up.

A Shift Towards Cooperation

High-level talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent formed the starting point for the whole discussion. Trump himself may get involved later in the week.

Major crypto firms like Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple, as well as leading banks, were part of discussions aimed at synchronizing oversight of the digital-asset sector.

What’s driving the sudden shared interest?

In a word, stablecoins.

Stablecoins, pegged to traditional currencies, have emerged as popular payment instruments and stores of value. For now, they currently exist under varying regulatory regimes in different countries– and that’s why the UK is keen to align more closely with US regulation.

What Alignment Might Look Like

Several areas are expected to be part of the UK-US regulatory alignment:

Stablecoin regulation: Clearer rules governing issuance, backing, and oversight.

Combatting financial crime: Unifying anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) standards.

Market conduct: Strengthened supervision of digital asset markets to ensure fair practices and consumer protection.

Joint innovation sandboxes: Regulatory test environments where firms can trial blockchain-based solutions or new financial products in both jurisdictions under regulatory oversight.

Why It Matters

The UK has publicly acknowledged a risk of being left behind in global crypto regulatory advance. Former Conservative Chancellor George Osborne warned in an op-ed that on stablecoins and broader digital asset policy, other countries are passing the UK by.

And there’s a strong desire on the part of both countries to use regulatory clarity to attract business investment, maintain competitiveness, and support innovation in the financial sector.

Additionally, the timing of these moves is significant. Talks coincide with heightened diplomatic and trade conversations, including the US-UK relationship under President Trump’s pro-crypto bent and the UK’s efforts to position itself as a global hub in digital finance.

Authored by Bogdan Patru for Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-presales-to-buy-as-uk-and-us-start-crypto-cooperation