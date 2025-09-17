UK and US Prepare Crypto Regulation Cooperation Deal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 04:33
Key Points

  • UK and US prepare joint crypto regulation framework after London talks.
  • Stablecoins expected to be central in planned UK-US cooperation deal.
  • Industry groups push blockchain inclusion in wider UK-US tech agreements.

The UK and US are preparing to announce closer cooperation on cryptocurrency regulation, according to reports from officials familiar with discussions. The move follows meetings in London between Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Talks included representatives from crypto firms such as Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple, alongside banks including Citi, Bank of America, and Barclays. Participants debated regulatory alignment for digital assets, with stablecoins expected to feature prominently in the agreement.

Regulatory Alignment Targets Market Access and Investment

UK officials stated that closer alignment with US rules could expand British firms’ access to deep American capital markets. They also suggested such alignment may attract increased US investment into Britain, amid concerns about companies leaving London for New York exchanges.

Political discussions are set to continue during President Donald Trump’s state visit, where he will meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. British officials expect digital assets to be included in announcements alongside broader capital markets cooperation.

Industry Groups Press for Blockchain in UK-US Tech Deals

Lobby groups have urged the UK government to include blockchain in wider technology cooperation with the US, according to Bloomberg. Associations including the UK Cryptoasset Business Council, UK Finance, and TheCityUK wrote to ministers stressing blockchain’s importance.

The letter, addressed to Business Secretary Peter Kyle and Treasury Minister Lucy Rigby, warned that excluding blockchain could undermine Britain’s role in financial innovation. Groups pointed to stablecoins and tokenization as key areas for economic growth and competitiveness.

Earlier commitments by UK officials to work with the US on crypto regulation align with these calls. The Financial Conduct Authority is preparing a licensing framework for crypto firms, with applications expected to open in 2026.

President Trump has supported digital assets during his second term, signing US stablecoin legislation in July. His London delegation reportedly includes senior US technology executives, such as OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/uk-and-us-prepare-crypto-regulation/

Source: https://coincu.com/news/uk-and-us-prepare-crypto-regulation/
