UK And US To Reportedly Work Closer Together On Crypto Matters ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:45
Union
U$0.013386-18.61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.562-0.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08704-3.39%
Movement
MOVE$0.1258-4.55%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22933-1.40%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

The United States and the United Kingdom are reportedly preparing to deepen cooperation on cryptocurrencies, with Britain seeking to adopt the Trump government’s crypto-friendly stance in an effort to boost industry innovation and attract more investments to the nation.

According to a Tuesday report from the Financial Times, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed the planned closer cooperation during a Tuesday meeting, with crypto firms and banks, including Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, Bank of America, and Barclays, present.

Ripple’s managing director of UK & Europe, Cassie Craddock, noted that the plan has the potential “to set a template for international cooperation in our industry.”

“With its dynamic economy, deep capital markets, and extensive talent pool, the UK has long been one of the world’s leading global financial centres, and now is poised to become a leading digital asset and innovation hub,” Craddock posited. “Increased international collaboration between the UK and US will further serve to unlock the full economic potential of blockchain technology in both countries.”

Cross-Border Collaboration

The agreement to collaborate was made “last-minute” after crypto advocacy groups pressed the British government on Thursday to adopt a more open stance toward the fast-growing industry. They claimed the government’s cautious approach towards the sector has left it lagging, while other regions move forward in shaping the future of finance.

Advertisement

&nbsp

UK officials revealed that Reeves hopes a closer alignment of rules with the US will extend market access and attract greater American investment, amid concerns that London is losing ground to New York as firms chase higher valuations.

Any agreement between the countries is also likely to include stablecoins, the FT reported, a sector of crypto that US President Donald Trump made a policy priority and in which his family has deep ties.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Hester Peirce previously proposed a U.S.-UK crypto regulatory “cross-border sandbox” where crypto firms would be allowed to perform certain activities under regulators’ oversight for two years.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/uk-and-us-to-reportedly-work-closer-together-on-crypto-matters/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MoneyGram puts stablecoins at the core of its next-generation app

MoneyGram puts stablecoins at the core of its next-generation app

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to CoinDesk , MoneyGram announced the launch of a new-generation app in Colombia, powered by the USDC stablecoin. Users can receive and hold USD stablecoins through the app. The app is powered by Circle 's USDC , the Stellar blockchain, and Crossmint wallet technology. MoneyGram plans to expand to more markets and currently has over 6,000 locations in Colombia. Officials stated that the stablecoin provides users with a stable currency and real-time settlement capabilities.
RealLink
REAL$0.06359-0.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08705-4.06%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:40
Share
Bu Altcoinin MicroStrategy’si Olmaya Çalışan Dev şirket, 4 Milyar Dolarlık Ek Altcoin Satın Almak İçin SEC’e Başvurdu!

Bu Altcoinin MicroStrategy’si Olmaya Çalışan Dev şirket, 4 Milyar Dolarlık Ek Altcoin Satın Almak İçin SEC’e Başvurdu!

MicroStrategy benzeri bir strateji benimseyen dev şirket Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), ek Solana alımı yapmak için yeni hamlesini açıkladı. Buna göre şirket 4 milyar dolarlık ek altcoin satın alımı için harekete geçti. Yapılan resmi açıklamaya göre, Forward Industries ABD Menkul Kıymetler ve Borsa Komisyonu’na (SEC) bir S-3 kayıt beyanı sunduğunu ve Solana (SOL) hazine stratejisini […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Solana
SOL$234.08-2.15%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005114-6.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016952-3.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 22:36
Share
Sonic Labs Announces Investment in Institutional-Grade RWA Service Provider FinChain

Sonic Labs Announces Investment in Institutional-Grade RWA Service Provider FinChain

PANews reported on September 17th that Sonic Labs announced an investment in FinChain, an institutional-grade RWA service provider, to accelerate its strategic goal of becoming the future financial settlement layer. Through this partnership, Sonic will support RWA issuance, institutional-grade settlement channels, and compatibility with DeFi, further expanding the market application of on-chain physical assets (RWA). It was reported last month that FinChain, a subsidiary of Fosun Wealth Holdings, was officially launched and achieved millions of dollars in financing .
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19906-6.48%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001962+15.41%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5178-1.76%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:49
Share

Trending News

More

MoneyGram puts stablecoins at the core of its next-generation app

Bu Altcoinin MicroStrategy’si Olmaya Çalışan Dev şirket, 4 Milyar Dolarlık Ek Altcoin Satın Almak İçin SEC’e Başvurdu!

Sonic Labs Announces Investment in Institutional-Grade RWA Service Provider FinChain

Openverse Completes $8 Million Series B Funding, with Participation from Bright Capital and Others

BlockDAG’s Almost $410M Presale Could Surpass Solana by 2026