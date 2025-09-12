UK Bitcoin finance firm Smarter Web Company considers acquiring competitor at a discount

PANews reported on September 12th that according to Cointelegraph, Andrew Webley, CEO of The Smarter Web Company, the UK's largest corporate Bitcoin holder, said the company is considering acquiring struggling competitors to expand its asset reserves. Webley told the Financial Times that he would "definitely consider" acquiring competitors at a discount to acquire their Bitcoin. The company aspires to be included in the UK's FTSE 100 index, and a name change is "inevitable," but he needs to "handle it properly."

According to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, The Smarter Web Company is the 25th largest corporate Bitcoin reserve holder globally and the largest in the UK. The company currently holds 2,470 Bitcoins, valued at nearly $275 million. Prior to Webley's comments, Smarter Web's stock price fell nearly 22% on Friday, from $2.01 at the market open to $1.85 at the time of writing.