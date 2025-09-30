ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
TLDR Zhimin Qian (also known as Yadi Zhang) pleaded guilty to a bitcoin fraud affecting 128,000 victims in China Metropolitan Police seized 61,000 bitcoins worth over £5bn ($6.7bn), believed to be the world’s largest cryptocurrency seizure The fraud operated between 2014 and 2017, with Qian fleeing China using false documents before entering the UK Jian [...] The post UK Bitcoin Seizure Worth £5bn Leads to Guilty Plea in Major Cryptocurrency Fraud appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Zhimin Qian (also known as Yadi Zhang) pleaded guilty to a bitcoin fraud affecting 128,000 victims in China Metropolitan Police seized 61,000 bitcoins worth over £5bn ($6.7bn), believed to be the world’s largest cryptocurrency seizure The fraud operated between 2014 and 2017, with Qian fleeing China using false documents before entering the UK Jian [...] The post UK Bitcoin Seizure Worth £5bn Leads to Guilty Plea in Major Cryptocurrency Fraud appeared first on Blockonomi.

UK Bitcoin Seizure Worth £5bn Leads to Guilty Plea in Major Cryptocurrency Fraud

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/30 18:40
Major
MAJOR$0.09656+1.68%

TLDR

  • Zhimin Qian (also known as Yadi Zhang) pleaded guilty to a bitcoin fraud affecting 128,000 victims in China
  • Metropolitan Police seized 61,000 bitcoins worth over £5bn ($6.7bn), believed to be the world’s largest cryptocurrency seizure
  • The fraud operated between 2014 and 2017, with Qian fleeing China using false documents before entering the UK
  • Jian Wen, a Chinese takeaway worker, was sentenced to over 6 years for helping launder the proceeds
  • Qian awaits sentencing following her guilty plea at Southwark Crown Court

In what authorities describe as the world’s largest cryptocurrency seizure, Zhimin Qian has pleaded guilty to charges related to a massive bitcoin fraud that affected more than 128,000 victims. The 45-year-old Chinese national, also known as Yadi Zhang, admitted to acquiring and possessing cryptocurrency that was criminal property between October 2017 and April 2024.

The Metropolitan Police recovered 61,000 bitcoins worth over £5 billion ($6.7 billion) at current prices. This marks the conclusion of a seven-year investigation into a complex global money laundering operation.

The fraud was orchestrated in China between 2014 and 2017. Qian stored the proceeds in bitcoin before fleeing China using a fake St Kitts and Nevis passport in 2017 to enter the United Kingdom.

UK authorities made a breakthrough in 2018 when they raided a mansion in Hampstead, North London. During the raid, they seized devices containing digital wallets holding the vast sums of cryptocurrency.

Qian appeared in Southwark Crown Court on Monday aided by a Mandarin interpreter. The date for her sentencing has not yet been fixed and will take place after a trial involving others linked to the case.

Victims Lost Millions in Investment Scheme

According to Chinese media outlet Lifeweek, investors who fell victim to the scheme were mostly between 50 and 75 years old. They reportedly invested amounts ranging from “hundreds of thousands to tens of millions” of yuan.

Many victims, including business people, bank employees, and members of the judiciary, were urged to invest by friends and family. The investors had little knowledge about Qian, who was reportedly described as “the goddess of wealth.”

The case highlights how cryptocurrencies are increasingly being used by criminals to hide and transfer illegal assets. Robin Weyell, deputy chief Crown prosecutor, noted that this case “illustrates the scale of criminal proceeds available to fraudsters.”

Accomplice Already Sentenced

Jian Wen, a 43-year-old Chinese takeaway worker, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison in May 2024 for her role in the scheme. Wen helped Qian launder the proceeds by assisting in property purchases.

Before becoming involved with Qian, Wen had lived modestly in Leeds between 2011 and 2017. She later worked at a Chinese takeaway in southeast London before moving into a six-bedroom house in Hampstead Heath with Qian in September 2017.

While helping launder the fraud proceeds, Wen’s lifestyle changed dramatically. She began driving a Mercedes and enrolled her son, who she flew over from China, in a private school.

The Metropolitan Police seized more than £300 million worth of bitcoin from Wen. In January 2025, a judge ordered her to pay back more than £3 million within three months or face an additional seven years in jail.

Wen had claimed she was unaware the bitcoin came from fraud and insisted Qian had deceived her. She maintained they were running a legitimate jewelry business with branches across Asia.

Detective Sergeant Isabella Grotto, who led the Metropolitan Police investigation, called the case “the result of years of painstaking work.” She noted that when authorities located Qian, “she had been evading justice for five years.”

Will Lyne, head of the Met’s Economic and Cybercrime Command, described it as “one of the largest money-laundering cases in UK history and among the highest-value cryptocurrency cases globally.”

The investigation required evidence from multiple jurisdictions and cooperation with Chinese law enforcement to prove the criminal origins of the assets Qian attempted to launder in the UK.

Qian’s lawyer, Roger Sahota of Berkeley Square Solicitors, stated that by pleading guilty, “Ms Zhang hopes to bring some comfort to investors who have waited since 2017 for compensation.” He added that “the rise in cryptocurrency values means there are more than sufficient funds available to repay their losses.”

However, some reports suggest the UK government may seek to retain the seized funds. Recent reforms to UK crime legislation were designed to make it easier for authorities to seize, freeze, and recover crypto assets.

Qian remains in custody awaiting sentencing. The Metropolitan Police believe this case represents the largest single cryptocurrency seizure in the world to date.

The post UK Bitcoin Seizure Worth £5bn Leads to Guilty Plea in Major Cryptocurrency Fraud appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.261+0.13%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01088+8.36%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008026-0.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07377-22.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 21:10
ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

By using this collaboration, ArtGis utilizes MetaXR’s infrastructure to widen access to its assets and enable its customers to interact with the metaverse.
DeFi
DEFI$0.000969+43.34%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:07

Trending News

More

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

A UN agency will launch a blockchain education and consulting project for governments worldwide.

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,712.76
$102,712.76$102,712.76

-0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,354.95
$3,354.95$3,354.95

-1.28%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2617
$2.2617$2.2617

-0.64%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.56
$158.56$158.56

-1.22%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0477
$1.0477$1.0477

-3.45%