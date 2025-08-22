UK Cracks Down: $9.3B Ruble-Backed Crypto Network Linked to Russia Sanctioned

The United Kingdom has introduced new sanctions targeting Kyrgyzstan’s financial sector and cryptocurrency operations allegedly tied to Russia’s efforts to bypass Western restrictions.

The measures include actions against banks, exchanges, and individuals accused of facilitating a ruble-backed stablecoin network that processed billions of dollars in transactions.

According to a statement from the UK government, the blacklisted entities are linked to a $9.3 billion stablecoin known as A7A5, which was designed to replicate the ruble on blockchain platforms.

Officials claim the network was a direct attempt to mitigate the impact of sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. The new measures build upon more than 2,700 existing UK sanctions on Russia and mirror steps taken by the United States earlier this month.

Crypto Exchanges and Stablecoin Network Under Scrutiny

Among those sanctioned was the Capital Bank of Central Asia and its director, Kantemir Chalbayev, who the UK says played a role in financing goods for Russia’s military.

Two Kyrgyz-based crypto exchanges, Grinex and Meer, were also placed on the sanctions list. Authorities allege these platforms were central to transactions involving the A7A5 stablecoin, which moved $9.3 billion worth of value within four months.

In addition, several entities and individuals tied to the network’s infrastructure were named, including Luxembourg-based Altair Holding, CJSC Tengricoin, Old Vector, and A7A5 director Leonid Shumakov.

UK Sanctions Minister Stephen Doughty emphasized that the measures were aimed at stopping Moscow from turning to alternative financial systems: “If the Kremlin thinks they can hide their attempts to soften the blow of our sanctions by laundering transactions through crypto networks, they are mistaken.”

Grinex, one of the sanctioned exchanges, has been widely described as a successor to Garantex, a Russian-linked exchange previously targeted by regulators. Earlier this year, Tether froze $27 million in USDT linked to Garantex after US authorities accused the platform of facilitating illicit transactions.

Kyrgyzstan’s Response and Broader Implications

The announcement drew an immediate response from Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, who criticized the UK’s decision and warned against politicizing the country’s banking sector. Japarov stated that none of Kyrgyzstan’s 21 banks were engaged in helping Russia evade sanctions.

To limit exposure, he explained that only the state-owned Keremet Bank is authorized to process transactions involving the Russian ruble. Keremet, however, was sanctioned by the US earlier this year for its role in handling Russian trade payments.

Japarov also stressed Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to honoring international agreements, stating: “I will not allow the interests of our citizens and the trade and economic development of the country to be reduced to nothing.”

The latest sanctions highlight the growing focus on crypto-financial networks as tools used to bypass restrictions. Western governments have increasingly scrutinized stablecoins and exchanges operating outside traditional banking channels, with both the US and UK arguing that such platforms could weaken the effectiveness of global sanctions regimes.

Featured image created with DALL-E, Chart from TradingView