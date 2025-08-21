UK Crypto Holder Loses $2.8M Bitcoin to Police Impersonator Scam

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/21 19:30
TLDR

  • A scammer posing as a senior UK law enforcement officer stole $2.8 million (£2.1 million) in Bitcoin
  • The victim was tricked into entering their seed phrase on a fake website through fear tactics
  • North Wales Police believe the victim may have been identified through a data breach
  • The scam specifically targeted long-term crypto holders who use cold storage devices
  • Police warn legitimate officers would never ask about crypto assets or request seed phrases

A cryptocurrency holder in the UK has lost 2.1 million British pounds ($2.8 million) worth of Bitcoin after falling victim to a sophisticated scam where the perpetrator impersonated a senior police officer. The North Wales Police Cyber Crime team is currently investigating the theft, which they describe as part of a “disturbing new trend” specifically targeting experienced cryptocurrency users who utilize cold storage devices for security.

The scam began when the victim received a call from someone claiming to be a high-ranking UK law enforcement official. The impersonator told the victim they had arrested a suspect whose phone contained the victim’s personal identification documents.

This false claim was designed to create immediate concern about potential security breaches. The scammer exploited this manufactured fear to manipulate the victim into taking immediate action.

Using tactics that generated “a sense of fear and urgency,” the fake officer instructed the victim to “secure their assets” by logging into their cryptocurrency cold wallet through a link provided by the scammer. The victim, believing they were following legitimate police instructions, entered their seed phrase – essentially the master password to their cryptocurrency holdings – into what turned out to be a sophisticated but fake website.

How the Scam Worked

Once the scammers obtained the seed phrase, they gained complete control over the victim’s wallet. They quickly withdrew the entire contents, amounting to $2.8 million worth of Bitcoin.

Police authorities believe this was not a random attack. The North Wales Police stated that the victim may have been identified through a previous data breach, making this a “highly targeted and advanced scam.”

The investigators are now working to trace and recover the stolen funds. However, cryptocurrency theft recovery is often challenging due to the pseudonymous nature of blockchain transactions.

Law enforcement has issued clear guidelines to help others avoid falling victim to similar scams. They emphasize that real police would never call unexpectedly to discuss crypto assets or request actions related to cold storage devices. Such requests should be considered an immediate red flag.

Protecting Yourself From Impersonation Scams

The North Wales Police advise anyone receiving suspicious calls to hang up immediately. If someone claims to be a law enforcement officer, the public should contact police directly through official channels to verify the legitimacy of the call.

They also stress that under no circumstances would genuine police ever ask for a cryptocurrency seed phrase. This sensitive information should never be shared with anyone, regardless of who they claim to be.

“Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics,” the North Wales Police stated. “They are not just targeting new investors; they are crafting sophisticated social engineering schemes to trick even the most diligent holders.”

This case represents part of a broader trend in cryptocurrency-related crimes. Earlier this month, the FBI warned about scammers posing as crypto exchange employees who contact potential victims claiming account problems to trick them into revealing access information.

In May, the FBI also cautioned about attackers using artificial intelligence-powered deepfakes to send voice messages impersonating senior US officials. These campaigns primarily targeted current or former US federal and state government staff.

The case highlights the growing sophistication of cryptocurrency scams, which now often involve elaborate social engineering rather than technical hacking. Even experienced cryptocurrency users with cold storage wallets – generally considered one of the most secure storage methods – can fall victim to these psychological manipulation tactics.

British police forces have been given advanced powers to seize cryptocurrency from criminals, but recovery of stolen funds remains difficult. Despite these challenges, there have been some successes. Lancashire Constabulary recently reported recovering funds stolen in December 2017 that had been converted to Bitcoin by thieves.

The North Wales Police Cyber Crime team continues to investigate this recent $2.8 million theft while warning cryptocurrency holders to remain vigilant against increasingly sophisticated impersonation scams.

