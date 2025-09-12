UK economy stalls in July, as slowdown sets in

A road closure sign leans against a wall outside Royal Exchange in the heart of the City of London, on 13th June 2022, in London, England.

The U.K. economy registered zero growth in July, according to the latest data from the U.K.’s Office for National Statistics on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to be flat, following a 0.4% expansion in June.

It comes after the economy grew by a better-than-expected 0.3% in the second quarter, although this was down from bumper growth of 0.7% seen in the first quarter.

Economists now expect a slowdown to take hold of the U.K. in the latter half of 2025.

“After a surprisingly stronger second quarter, where the U.K. claimed the fastest growth rate among G7 economies, all signs point to a slowdown in economic activity in the second half of the year,” Sanjay Raja, Deutsche Bank’s chief U.K. economist, noted this week.

“A course correction in trade-fronting, stockpiling, net acquisitions of precious metals, and public sector spending, we think, will see U.K. GDP growth slow into the second half of 2025,” he added in emailed comments.