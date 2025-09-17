UK FCA Launches Consultation to Shape the Future of Crypto Regulation

The UK has advanced its Crypto Regulation efforts by opening a consultation on minimum standards for crypto firms. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published new proposals to align crypto companies with established financial regulations. These moves aim to secure consumer protection, maintain market integrity, and support innovation.

FCA Pushes for Standards Across the Crypto Sector

The FCA released a detailed consultation paper to guide how existing financial rules apply to crypto asset activities. These proposals intend to establish minimum compliance standards for exchanges, custodians, and intermediaries. They aim to create consistent expectations across the crypto sector while safeguarding the public.

Under the draft rules, crypto companies must implement systems for operational resilience and financial crime prevention. These standards mirror those required for traditional finance firms. However, the FCA also recognizes that crypto markets involve unique structures and risks.

The regulator believes the proposed rules will provide clarity and reduce regulatory uncertainty. The framework is also expected to help legitimate crypto businesses scale sustainably. Feedback deadlines for the consultation and discussion papers fall in October and November 2025.

Consumer Duty and Complaint Handling Under Review

The FCA has opened a focused discussion on whether Consumer Duty should apply to crypto asset firms. This principle would require crypto companies to deliver good outcomes for customers throughout their services. The regulator seeks opinions on its suitability given the sector’s evolving nature.

The consultation includes questions about dispute resolution mechanisms for crypto. The FCA proposes that consumers should be allowed to escalate complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service. This step would bring crypto firms closer to the obligations faced by traditional finance providers.

These moves reflect growing concerns about transparency, fairness, and accountability in the crypto space. If approved, they would strengthen consumer confidence. The FCA emphasized that regulation should not stifle growth but should ensure safe engagement.

Government and Global Coordination Strengthen Oversight

The UK government supports the FCA’s Crypto Regulation drive with legislation issued by His Majesty’s Treasury in April 2025. The draft law seeks to bring crypto dealers, platforms, and agents under similar rules to other financial entities. Authorities say the framework proves the UK is open to business but firm against abuse.

The FCA’s initiative aligns with a broader international trend. The UK and US recently explored deeper cooperation on crypto oversight through discussions involving major fintech and banking firms. Companies such as Coinbase and Circle participated in these talks, highlighting the sector’s growing influence.

The FCA expects to finalize the new rules in 2026. Until then, it will use feedback from this consultation to ensure crypto regulation is balanced and effective. These efforts place the UK among global leaders shaping responsible innovation in digital finance.

 

