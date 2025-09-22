TLDR The UK FCA has reduced the time to approve crypto firm applications by two-thirds. The acceptance rate for crypto registrations has increased to 45%, up from less than 15%. The FCA cleared registrations for five firms, including BlackRock and Standard Chartered, since April. Crypto application numbers fell from 46 in 2023 to 26 in [...] The post UK FCA Speeds Up Crypto Firm Approvals After Industry Complaints appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR The UK FCA has reduced the time to approve crypto firm applications by two-thirds. The acceptance rate for crypto registrations has increased to 45%, up from less than 15%. The FCA cleared registrations for five firms, including BlackRock and Standard Chartered, since April. Crypto application numbers fell from 46 in 2023 to 26 in [...] The post UK FCA Speeds Up Crypto Firm Approvals After Industry Complaints appeared first on CoinCentral.

UK FCA Speeds Up Crypto Firm Approvals After Industry Complaints

By: Coincentral
2025/09/22 19:26

TLDR

  • The UK FCA has reduced the time to approve crypto firm applications by two-thirds.
  • The acceptance rate for crypto registrations has increased to 45%, up from less than 15%.
  • The FCA cleared registrations for five firms, including BlackRock and Standard Chartered, since April.
  • Crypto application numbers fell from 46 in 2023 to 26 in 2025, showing a decline in interest.
  • The FCA now offers pre-approval meetings to help firms navigate the registration process.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has significantly sped up its crypto application approval process, responding to years of industry complaints. Since April, the regulator has cleared the registrations of five firms, including BlackRock and Standard Chartered. This marks a substantial improvement in the FCA’s crypto approval rate, which had previously been under scrutiny for its slow pace.

Crypto Applications to FCA Drop Sharply

The FCA has reduced its crypto registration approval time by two-thirds. Firms now complete the process in just over five months, down from 17 months two years ago. This change comes after crypto firms complained about the regulator’s slow pace and high rejection rates.

The approval rate for crypto registrations has also improved sharply, now standing at 45%. This is a notable increase from less than 15% over the past five years. The FCA’s swift action has led to faster processing times, with approvals now granted in a much shorter period.

Despite the improvements, the number of crypto applications to the UK FCA has decreased. Applications fell from 46 in the year to April 2023 to just 26 in the year to April 2025. The total number of approvals also dropped, with only three approvals in 2024-25 compared to eight the previous year.

Crypto Firms React to New Regulatory Environment

The FCA’s quicker processing is part of a broader push to create a more accommodating regulatory framework for crypto businesses. The UK is seeking to catch up with the US and EU, which have already made strides in crypto regulation. As part of this effort, the FCA now offers pre-approval meetings to help crypto firms with their applications.

Lawyers and executives believe the upcoming 2026 regulatory framework may also be contributing to the drop in applications. Many firms are choosing to wait for the new regulations before applying for approval. This approach may allow firms to better align with the new rules and streamline their operations in the UK.

Despite the lower number of applications, the FCA remains cautious about the risks posed by the crypto market. It continues to prioritize the prevention of financial crime, including money laundering and terrorist financing. As part of this effort, crypto firms must demonstrate full compliance with the FCA’s rules to be approved.

Regulatory Framework Set for 2026 Launch

The FCA plans to launch a full regulatory framework for crypto assets in 2026. This new framework aims to provide clear, consistent rules for crypto businesses operating in the UK. The FCA has already begun consultations to determine how these rules will apply to digital assets.

The regulator’s approach aims to align crypto firms with the same standards as traditional financial institutions. However, it is also considering carve-outs to account for the crypto sector’s unique nature. This balance aims to ensure that regulation supports innovation while effectively managing risks.

The FCA’s proactive approach and commitment to streamlining the process have received mixed reactions. Some firms welcome the faster approvals, while others prefer to wait for the more transparent regulatory framework set for 2026.

The post UK FCA Speeds Up Crypto Firm Approvals After Industry Complaints appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

The post China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s exports of rare earths to the United States slipped in August despite the country’s overall magnet shipments continuing to recover after Beijing eased export curbs earlier this year. Customs figures released Saturday show that exports of rare earths to the US fell 5% from July to 590 tons. Total overseas shipments rose to about 6,146 tons, the highest monthly tally since January. The latest data arrived a day after Trump and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, held a phone call on Friday to address trade tensions.  Rare-earth magnets, used in wind turbines, military systems, and electric vehicles, emerged as one of Beijing’s strongest points of pressure earlier in the year. Trump has recently pointed to parts of airplanes in response to China’s rare-earth limits. China supplies roughly 90% of the world’s rare-earth magnet output. The squeeze has sped up efforts in the US and elsewhere to build domestic supply chains. MP Materials Corp., the only US rare-earth miner, says it plans to begin commercial magnet production later in 2025. Beijing has been demonstrating its control over rare earths Almost six months ago, Beijing sent a clear signal about its control over critical inputs by suspending exports of high-strength rare earths used in several industries. That step injected fresh urgency into projects already underway to find alternative sources. In the US, four magnet plants are now either completing construction or starting production, while a particularly large facility opened in Eastern Europe.  China has used its control of magnet supplies in talks with Trump and the European Union. Since the initial halt, Beijing has permitted some shipments while keeping tighter oversight. China has also limited exports of magnets to Europe to push the EU to rethink tariffs on electric cars made in China. Concerns about China’s dominance began surfacing years ago within…
SIX
SIX$0.02092-4.34%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.683-8.54%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05156-7.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:48
Share
Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

PANews reported on September 22 that according to The Block, the tokenization platform Midas has reached a cooperation with Interop Labs, the developer of the blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar, to jointly launch the XRP tokenized product mXRP. Currently, the product sets a basic yield of 6%-8%, paid in the form of XRP. Users can deposit XRP as collateral in a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of the underlying yield strategy to mint mXRP. These strategies may include market making and providing liquidity, and are managed by third-party asset management institutions known as "risk managers." Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer revealed that Hyperithm serves as the manager of mXRP. In addition to base returns, mXRP can be deployed in various DeFi protocols to generate additional returns. mXRP tokens are issued on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain of the XRP Ledger and run on infrastructure provided by Axelar. According to the Midas website, Midas-issued tokens, including mXRP, are not available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, or sanctioned regions, where access is restricted.
XRP
XRP$2.8461-4.62%
FORM
FORM$1.2706-11.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001754-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 19:05
Share
Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

TLDR: Google and PayPal signed a multiyear partnership to integrate payments across Google platforms and boost digital commerce experiences. PayPal’s checkout, payouts, and Hyperwallet will be embedded into Google products, including Ads, Play, and Cloud services. The partnership uses Google’s AI to create agent-based shopping tools and secure, frictionless payment solutions for users worldwide. PayPal [...] The post Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions appeared first on Blockonomi.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04086-6.73%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12226-6.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1285-15.84%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 16:15
Share

Trending News

More

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

FEDMINING has launched contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, providing a new, stable income channel for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.