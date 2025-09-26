TLDR UK Finance partners with Barclays, HSBC, and four other banks for tokenized deposits. The pilot project focuses on online payments, remortgaging, and bond settlements. Quant Network provides blockchain infrastructure for the UK’s tokenized deposit project. The UK’s FCA is finalizing crypto regulations, expected to take effect in 2026. UK Finance has launched a pilot [...] The post UK Finance Partners with Banks to Pilot Tokenized Sterling Deposits appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR UK Finance partners with Barclays, HSBC, and four other banks for tokenized deposits. The pilot project focuses on online payments, remortgaging, and bond settlements. Quant Network provides blockchain infrastructure for the UK’s tokenized deposit project. The UK’s FCA is finalizing crypto regulations, expected to take effect in 2026. UK Finance has launched a pilot [...] The post UK Finance Partners with Banks to Pilot Tokenized Sterling Deposits appeared first on CoinCentral.

UK Finance Partners with Banks to Pilot Tokenized Sterling Deposits

By: Coincentral
2025/09/26 19:35
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1492-3.55%
Overtake
TAKE$0.1781-1.57%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005965-0.43%

TLDR

  • UK Finance partners with Barclays, HSBC, and four other banks for tokenized deposits.
  • The pilot project focuses on online payments, remortgaging, and bond settlements.
  • Quant Network provides blockchain infrastructure for the UK’s tokenized deposit project.
  • The UK’s FCA is finalizing crypto regulations, expected to take effect in 2026.

UK Finance has launched a pilot project to explore tokenized sterling deposits (GBTD), a digital version of traditional British pound bank money. In partnership with six major UK banks, including Barclays, HSBC, and Lloyds Banking Group, the initiative aims to test the potential benefits of tokenized deposits for businesses, consumers, and the UK economy. The project is set to run until mid-2026, with key objectives focusing on payment control, fraud prevention, and enhanced settlement efficiency.

UK Finance and Major Banks Partner for Tokenized Sterling Deposits

UK Finance, a prominent UK financial services trade association, has announced the launch of a pilot program for tokenized sterling deposits. This initiative aims to create a digital representation of the British pound, which would be backed by traditional commercial bank money. The pilot involves six major UK banks: Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Nationwide, and Santander.

The project will run until mid-2026, providing ample time for the involved banks to assess how the new system can benefit both consumers and businesses. One of the primary goals of the pilot is to improve payment control, prevent fraud, and increase the efficiency of settlement processes. The findings from the pilot will help shape the future of digital money in the UK financial landscape.

Role of Quant Network in the Project

Quant Network, known for its expertise in blockchain interoperability, will provide the infrastructure for the GBTD project. The company’s involvement builds on its work with the Regulated Liability Network (RLN), a UK-led initiative for shared ledger-based financial market infrastructure. Quant’s technology aims to ensure the seamless operation of tokenized deposits within the existing banking framework.

Gilbert Verdian, the founder and CEO of Quant, emphasized the transformative potential of programmable money. He noted that the pilot project is not only about improving payment systems but also about enabling new methods of managing and transferring value. Through this collaboration, Quant seeks to support the future of digital finance in the UK by providing a secure and scalable infrastructure.

Focused Use Cases for Tokenized Deposits

The pilot will focus on three main use cases to test the real-world applications of tokenized sterling deposits. These include payments for online marketplaces, remortgaging processes, and wholesale bond settlements. These use cases were chosen for their relevance to current financial transactions, where tokenized deposits could streamline processes and reduce costs.

For example, in online marketplace payments, the use of tokenized deposits could offer faster and more secure transactions. In remortgaging, it could help simplify the process by reducing the need for intermediaries, thus speeding up approvals and disbursements. For wholesale bond settlements, tokenized deposits could enhance efficiency by making it easier to transfer assets between financial institutions.

Upcoming FCA Regulations on Crypto Assets

The pilot for tokenized sterling deposits comes at a time when the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is finalizing its regulatory framework for crypto assets. The new regulations are expected to come into full effect in 2026, aiming to provide a clearer framework for the operation and management of digital assets in the UK.

While the UK Treasury has already differentiated between stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and electronic money in its policy notes, tokenized deposits fall under traditional banking regulations. This distinction is important as it ensures that the pilot project remains aligned with existing financial systems while exploring new technologies. As the FCA prepares for the full launch of its crypto regulations, the success of the tokenized deposit pilot could help guide future policies for digital financial services in the UK.

The post UK Finance Partners with Banks to Pilot Tokenized Sterling Deposits appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

-243,735,301,882 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Critically Important: Details

-243,735,301,882 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Critically Important: Details

Shiba Inu painted important picture that suggests potential rally recovery potential
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000514-7.88%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001171-1.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:34
Share
Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions

Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions

Cloudflare just rewrote a chapter in the crypto playbook. On September 25, the company revealed Cloudflare Net Dollar, a U.S. dollar–backed stablecoin designed to fuel the “agentic web”, where AI agents transact on behalf of users. Matthew Prince, Cloudflare’s cofounder and CEO, framed it plainly: “The Internet’s next business model will be powered by pay-per-use, fractional payments, and microtransactions… By using our global network, we are going to help modernize the financial rails needed to move money at the speed of the Internet.” This is not a casual side step into crypto; it’s a pivot to reimagine how value flows in a web increasingly governed by autonomous systems. Why NET Dollar Matters for the Agentic Web The internet has long depended on ads, subscriptions, and bank transfers. But these often fail when machines, not humans, do the spending. Cloudflare Net Dollar is built to change that. It aims to support: Instant, global paymentsAI agents must operate across currencies, borders, and time zones. NET Dollar promises fast, secure transactions that work everywhere. Programmable microtransactionsAgents could buy the cheapest flight ticket the moment it drops, or auto-pay a supplier upon delivery. NET Dollar is engineered for that kind of trigger-based flow. Creator-friendly economicsThe stablecoin opens new models: creators earning small, precise payments, developers monetizing APIs, and AI firms compensating content sources directly. Standards and interoperabilityCloudflare is backing open architectures like the Agent Payments Protocol and x402, so agents and services can transact beyond silos. Market and Competitive Context The stablecoin world isn’t virgin territory. Giants like Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC) dominate, with a combined value in the hundreds of billions. Regulatory frameworks are tightening—2025 saw the passing of stablecoin legislation in the U.S., which demands full backing and transparency. Still, Cloudflare’s edge lies in infrastructure. It already powers huge swaths of the web with performance, security, and global reach. Embedding Cloudflare Net Dollar into that backbone could heighten adoption. As one blockchain commentator wrote: “They need to deal with a coming tidal wave of agentic bot traffic… one way is erect a toll booth that forces agents to identify, whitelist, and/or pay for access.” Notably, the details remain opaque: exact launch timing, partner banks, and blockchain architecture are all “coming soon.” Signals to Watch: Crypto Indicators & Risks To evaluate Cloudflare Net Dollar, here are key metrics and warning signs: Backing and reserves: Stability depends on fully collateralized USD holdings and regular audits. On-chain activity: Volume, velocity, and contract interactions will hint at real use. Adoption by agents & developers: How quickly AI platforms integrate NET Dollar will show momentum. Regulatory compliance: Stablecoin rules vary by jurisdiction; failure to adapt spells trouble. Competition and differentiation: Will AI payments favor open standards over closed ecosystems? Liquidity and market spread: If spreads widen or slippage is high, adoption will suffer. Related Moves & Industry Reactions Just days ago, Google teamed with Coinbase and others to unveil an open AI payments protocol that supports stablecoin flows across platforms.  Meanwhile, banking voices warn that stablecoins could siphon trillions from traditional deposits. Still, crypto analysts see this as an opportunity: if AI agents become the biggest stablecoin users, Cloudflare is staking a claim to that future. In The Block’s coverage, the U.S. Senate is gearing up for a crypto tax hearing on October 1, spotlighting how Washington is thinking about digital assets. Conclusion Cloudflare Net Dollar is more than a crypto flurry; it’s a strategic bet on a new financial plumbing for an AI-powered internet. It bridges infrastructure and value, aiming to let machines spend as fluidly as humans. The vision is bold. Execution must be flawless. If Cloudflare nails the launch, backs it with transparency, and wins developer trust, NET Dollar could anchor the next wave of agentic commerce. But if the tendrils of regulation, adoption lag, or technical missteps choke momentum, it risks being another promising token that never quite finds traction. FAQs about Cloudflare Net Dollar Q1: What is the difference between Cloudflare Net Dollar and USDC/USDT?NET Dollar is purpose-built for AI agents and embedded into web infrastructure, while USDC/USDT are generalist stablecoins used across many DeFi and payment systems. Q2: Will every NET Dollar be backed 1:1 with U.S. dollars?Yes, Cloudflare says the stablecoin will be fully backed by U.S. dollar reserves, aligned with regulatory expectations. Q3: Which blockchain will NET Dollar use?Cloudflare hasn’t disclosed the chain yet. That decision may impact speed, costs, and interoperability. Q4: What is the agentic web?The “agentic web” refers to a future internet where autonomous AI agents perform tasks—booking, shopping, scheduling—on humans’ behalf, demanding payments and decision logic without human intervention. Glossary of Key Terms Stablecoin: A crypto token pegged to a stable asset (often the U.S. dollar) to minimize volatility. Agentic Web: The next generation internet where AI agents carry out transactions and tasks autonomously. Microtransaction: A very small financial transaction, often fractions of a dollar, enabled by high-speed rails. Programmable Payment: A payment tied to code or triggers, allowing actions (e.g. “pay when X occurs”) to execute automatically. x402/Agent Payments Protocol: Open standards for embedding payments into web and AI flows, enabling standardized machine-to-machine transactions. Velocity: How quickly money circulates (turnover) — a key measure of transaction activity. Read More: Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions">Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions
LayerNet
NET$0.00007248+2.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.115-2.29%
Union
U$0.010379-19.54%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:30
Share
Uber partner Momenta pursues fresh capital, targets over $5B valuation

Uber partner Momenta pursues fresh capital, targets over $5B valuation

Momenta is seeking to raise several hundred million dollars in new funding at a valuation exceeding $5 billion.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 19:15
Share

Trending News

More

-243,735,301,882 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Critically Important: Details

Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions

Uber partner Momenta pursues fresh capital, targets over $5B valuation

The Smartest Way to Get Your Coins to Work for You in 2025 Through CryptoMiningFirm

Pi Network News: New Developments Could Push Price to $0.40