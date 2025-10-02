The post UK firms’ inflation expectations seen higher at 3.5% in the September quarter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest Bank of England (BoE) Decision Maker Panel (DMP) quarterly survey released on Thursday showed that “one-year ahead expected CPI inflation by the UK firms edged slightly higher to 3.5% in the quarter to September.” Key takeaways Three-month average expectations show an expected rise of 3.4%, the most since February 2024. Expectations for three-years ahead, that is seen unchanged at 2.9% in the three months to September. Besides that, UK firms also reported that their realised annual own-price growth rose slightly to 3.8%, up 0.1% from August. As for the firms’ own-price inflation for the year ahead, that is seen at 3.7% – unchanged since July. Firms’ year-ahead expectations for employment 0.0% in 3 months to September. The survey is one of the most closely watched by members of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Market reaction At the press time, GBP/USD is trading 0.18% higher on the day at around 1.3500. Inflation FAQs Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and… The post UK firms’ inflation expectations seen higher at 3.5% in the September quarter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest Bank of England (BoE) Decision Maker Panel (DMP) quarterly survey released on Thursday showed that “one-year ahead expected CPI inflation by the UK firms edged slightly higher to 3.5% in the quarter to September.” Key takeaways Three-month average expectations show an expected rise of 3.4%, the most since February 2024. Expectations for three-years ahead, that is seen unchanged at 2.9% in the three months to September. Besides that, UK firms also reported that their realised annual own-price growth rose slightly to 3.8%, up 0.1% from August. As for the firms’ own-price inflation for the year ahead, that is seen at 3.7% – unchanged since July. Firms’ year-ahead expectations for employment 0.0% in 3 months to September. The survey is one of the most closely watched by members of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Market reaction At the press time, GBP/USD is trading 0.18% higher on the day at around 1.3500. Inflation FAQs Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and…