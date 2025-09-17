UK inflation stuck at 3.8% in August

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 20:26
UK inflation stayed at 3.8% in August, the same as in July, keeping pressure on households while the Bank of England prepared to decide on interest rates.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) released the latest inflation figures on Wednesday. The data matched analysts’ forecasts and strengthened expectations that the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will keep rates at 4% on Thursday.

ONS shows food and fuel costs rise while airfares fall

Price pressure in the grocery sector is still the same, with the inflation rate for food rising from 4.9% to 5.1% in August. Shopping trips have become more expensive for consumers as basic items like vegetables, cheese, fish, beef, butter, and coffee all increased during the month. However, the biggest changes have affected sweets and chocolates as the cost rose by 10.5%. These increasing costs across food categories prove that controlling inflation is difficult.

At the same time, the transport cost for households and businesses also suffered a major hit as both petrol and diesel prices increased. Hotels and restaurant prices also increased, but the ONS said the rise was less sharp than last year. On the other hand, airfares dropped sharply in August, preventing overall inflation from rising above 3.8%. 

Although households remain under pressure, there are early signs of cooling in some parts of the economy as services inflation dropped from 5% in July to 4.7% in August. Core inflation (excluding volatile components like energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco) also dropped from 3.8% to 3.6%. The declines show that some elements of inflation are starting to cool down, but the core sectors like food and fuel continue to weigh heavily on families and businesses. 

Bank of England weighs rates as economy and politics add pressure

The Bank of England has lowered borrowing costs five times since the summer of 2024, and the interest rate is now 4%. Financial markets expect the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to pause any further rate cuts in September because the overall inflation rate remains almost double the bank’s target of 2%.

The UK economy is also growing slowly, with the GDP rising by just 0.2% in three months to July after a stronger 0.7% expansion in the first quarter. Businesses are also struggling with high energy costs and restrictions from the U.S. trade tariffs that continue to affect imports and exports. 

Chancellor Rachel Reeves faces intense scrutiny as she prepares the November budget. She said that families are struggling and promised to help reduce the financial pressure. However, businesses warn that companies could be forced to cut jobs or raise prices because insurers plan to increase employer national insurance contributions by £25 billion.

Internationally, the UK remains high compared to other big economies like Germany, whose inflation was 2.1% in August, France with just 0.8%, and the eurozone overall reading at 2.1%. Inflation in the U.S. rose to 2.9%, which is still lower than the UK’s level, proving that the country is experiencing strong price pressures relative to its peers.

Furthermore, UK consumers have been said to have become more positive about household budgets this year than in the past few years. And it was largely because the individuals viewed the Bank of England’s interest rate cuts favorably.

This announcement came after GfK’s index, popularly known as the GfK Consumer Confidence Index, which measures consumers’ perception regarding their household finances, expressed a notable increase of 3 points from last month’s surge to 5.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/uk-inflation-stuck-at-3-8-in-august/

