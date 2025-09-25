UK-listed B HODL Secures $11.3 Million Bitcoin Treasury, Shares Surge

TLDR

B HODL Plc has purchased 100 Bitcoin worth $11.3 million as part of its new Bitcoin treasury strategy.

The company raised £15.3 million ($20.7 million) on the Aquis Stock Exchange to fund its digital asset operations.

B HODL’s Bitcoin acquisition has pushed its share price up by 38%, reaching £22.09 ($29.77).

The company plans to operate Lightning Network nodes to generate revenue from Bitcoin transactions.

B HODL now ranks 98th on Bitcoin Treasuries’ list of public companies with the highest Bitcoin holdings.

UK-listed company B HODL Plc has acquired 100 Bitcoin worth $11.3 million. The purchase forms part of the company’s newly launched Bitcoin treasury strategy. This move positions B HODL as one of the top 100 public companies holding Bitcoin globally.

The acquisition occurred just a day after B HODL’s debut on the Aquis Stock Exchange. Under the ticker “HODL,” the company raised £15.3 million ($20.7 million) to fund its digital asset strategy. Following the announcement of the Bitcoin purchase, B HODL’s share price surged 38%, reaching £22.09 ($29.77). The company now ranks 98th on Bitcoin Treasuries’ list of public companies holding Bitcoin.

B HODL’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy and Future Plans

B HODL’s strategy focuses on disciplined Bitcoin accumulation. The company intends to build its reserves to support operations within the Lightning Network. The Lightning Network enables faster and lower-cost Bitcoin transactions, positioning B HODL to generate revenue from routing fees.

In addition to accumulating Bitcoin, B HODL plans to operate Lightning Network nodes. These nodes will help support the broader Bitcoin ecosystem and enhance transaction efficiency. Management sees this as a long-term strategy for growth and positioning in the digital asset market.

The Bitcoin purchase highlights B HODL’s commitment to long-term digital asset management. “We are focused on creating a solid foundation for our Bitcoin treasury,” said a company spokesperson. With a growing portfolio of Bitcoin, the company is prepared to expand its digital asset operations and strengthen its presence in the market.

UK Firms and the Growing BTC Treasury Landscape

While B HODL has entered the Bitcoin treasury space, it faces competition from larger UK-based companies. Smarter Web Company holds 2,525 Bitcoin, valued at $286 million. The company ranks 29th worldwide in Bitcoin holdings and has been a leader in the UK’s corporate Bitcoin strategy.

In addition to Bitcoin accumulation, Smarter Web recently issued a $21 million Bitcoin-denominated convertible bond. The bond achieved a remarkable 49,198% BTC yield, underscoring the company’s strategic focus on digital assets. Smarter Web’s founder, Andrew Webley, also shared plans to acquire distressed rivals for discounted Bitcoin purchases.

Other UK companies, such as Satsuma and Phoenix Digital Assets, have also built substantial Bitcoin reserves. Satsuma holds 1,149 Bitcoin, while Phoenix Digital Assets has 247 Bitcoin. Despite B HODL’s entry into the Bitcoin treasury market, these companies currently lead the UK landscape.

Global Corporate Bitcoin Holdings and the Cooling Enthusiasm

Globally, U.S.-based Strategy leads the pack with 639,835 Bitcoin, valued at an estimated $72 billion. The business intelligence firm has been accumulating Bitcoin since 2020. It remains far ahead of its competitors in terms of holdings.

However, research by K33 indicates a shift in corporate enthusiasm for Bitcoin treasury strategies. One in four public companies holding Bitcoin now trade below the value of their reserves. This trend has made it more difficult for companies to raise capital through share sales, as seen with firms like Tether-backed Twenty One and Semler Scientific.

Despite the cooling interest, UK-based firms continue to explore Bitcoin treasury strategies. Companies like B HODL are looking to position themselves for future growth in the digital asset ecosystem.

