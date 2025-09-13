UK lobbies for blockchain inclusion in Tech Bridge agenda ahead of Trump’s visit

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 02:19
A coalition of lobby groups is pushing the UK government to include blockchain on the Tech Bridge agenda ahead of Trump’s state visit next week. The Tech Bridge initiative expands collaboration between the UK and the US in AI and cybersecurity.

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit the UK from September 17 to 19. During the state visit, he is expected to engage in trade and technology talks with Nvidia, Apple, and OpenAI executives, who have also been invited to London. 

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Bloomberg exclusively reported that Peter Kyle, Business and Trade Minister in the UK has received a letter from lobby groups urging him to consider adding blockchain technology as a core part of the Tech Bridge agenda. It added that the groups argue that blockchain’s potential for secure and transparent record-keeping can improve financial services and other sectors of the economy, such as supply chain management and public administration. 

The groups, including the UK Cryptoasset Businesses Council, UK Finance, and CityUK, sent the letter stating that excluding digital assets from the UK-US Tech Bridge would be a missed opportunity. The letter noted that Britain may remain behind while Asia and the Middle East continue to move ahead in setting the standards that will shape the future of finance. It also urged the government to prioritize collaborating with the US on blockchain strategies, noting that it is the baseline for the future of decentralized digital infrastructure, and ignoring it risks leaving the UK behind in global competition.

Trade associations such as techUK and members of the Payments Association have urged the government in the past to prioritize digital asset policy. The firms argued that a strategic collaboration with the U.S. could attract investments, create jobs, and help improve regulatory clarity for companies operating in both jurisdictions. 

According to the exclusive report, the Tech Bridge agenda forms the basis of long-term cooperation in new technologies. The report noted that the lobbying effort results from increased pressure from the private and public sectors to ensure digital asset technologies are included in international negotiations. The report revealed that the lobby groups insisted on aligning standards with the U.S. to prevent regulatory disparities. 

UK lobby groups warn that excluding blockchain risks leaving the country behind

Peter Kyle assumed office earlier this month, taking over from Jonathan Reynolds. He has pledged to support the UK’s tech sector in his agenda. To show for that, he has been involved with industry leaders to promote the innovation of sectors such as AI, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing. The Department of Business and Trade highlighted the need for cross-border cooperation to secure supply chains and protect critical data.  

The inclusion of the Tech Bridge agenda discussion in talks with Trump next week would align with his emphasis on technology advancement and the creation of local jobs. The upcoming visit will feature ceremonial events at Windsor Castle and working sessions with Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s cabinet. 

The UK ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, noted in an interview with the Guardian that the two countries are natural partners with trillion-dollar tech sectors. He added that they already partner on a range of technologies, including AI, Quantum computing, and cybersecurity.

Across the crypto landscape, Solana has surged 17.97% over the past 30 days, outpacing other notable blockchains, including Ethereum and Bitcoin. Between September 2 and 5, the Ethereum spot ETF recorded  $788 million in outflows, while Bitcoin funds recorded $250 million in inflows. In the Solana ecosystem, tokens such as Pump.Fun (PUMP) and Puddy Penguins (PENGU) gained 28% and 27%, respectively.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/tech-bridge-agenda-ahead-of-trump-visit/

