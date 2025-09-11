UK petition for blockchain innovation gains traction after Coinbase push

The petition, made in July, reached more than half of the required signatures for a government response after Coinbase sent out a push notification to its users.

A public petition calling on the United Kingdom to develop a pro-innovation strategy for blockchain and stablecoins has gained momentum following a push from crypto exchange Coinbase.

The petition, hosted on the UK government’s website, calls for a comprehensive framework that includes stablecoin regulation, blockchain adoption and the appointment of a blockchain “czar.”

Although launched in July, the initiative drew attention this week after Coinbase sent in-app messages encouraging users to sign. Screenshots shared by users on social media showed in-app messages from the exchange, rallying its users with phrases like “help UK lead stablecoin innovation now.”

