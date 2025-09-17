UK seeks deeper US ties on crypto regulation: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/17 19:35

The UK is taking a bold step toward aligning its crypto regulations with the United States as it faces pressure to keep pace with global competition.

Summary
  • The UK is preparing to unveil a new agreement with the US on crypto regulation following a high-level meeting between Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in London.
  • Cooperation will focus on stablecoins, capital markets alignment, and digital assets sandboxes.
  • The push is influenced by Trump’s pro-crypto stance, which has accelerated US adoption, leaving UK firms worried about falling behind.

The United Kingdom is reportedly shifting towards strengthening its regulatory relationship with the United States in the field of digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

The move, revealed in a September 17 report by the Financial Times, follows a top-tier meeting between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in London, which indicates a shift in the UK’s strategy towards crypto regulation.

UK warms up to crypto amid international pressure

The drive towards a transatlantic partnership is in response to growing concern and political pressure in the country about a “crypto brain drain,” with startups and exchanges opting to list or operate in the US to tap friendlier regulations and deeper capital markets.

Per people familiar with the matter, the London meeting included senior representatives from both crypto firms such as Ripple, Coinbase, and Circle, and traditional banks including Citi, Bank of America, and Barclays. Much of the discussion centered on regulatory alignment and a shared political interest in institutionalizing cooperation on digital assets.

United Kingdom Chancellor Rachel Reeves had previously indicated her intention to deepen cooperation between both nations in April, focusing on consumer protection and innovation. 

Sources indicate the current talks gained urgency following an open letter from crypto industry groups to the government last week, ahead of Donald Trump’s state visit. The group asked the government to have blockchain and digital assets added to the “tech bridge” deal with the US, which currently focuses on advanced technologies such as AI and quantum computing.

“Excluding digital assets from the UK-US Tech Bridge would be a missed opportunity,” the letter reportedly said. 

Digital Sandbox initiative

In addition to stablecoins and broader crypto alignment, both nations are also said to be exploring the development of joint digital securities sandboxes, where companies building blockchain-based financial services can pilot their solutions under the supervision of both countries’ regulators.

Trump, who has been openly pro-crypto, has reportedly influenced a broader pro-digital assets sentiment within US policy circles. UK officials believe a closer alignment with the US could increase UK firms’ access to deeper liquidity and attract greater American investment into the British tech and fintech sectors. One source noted that this is a “huge opportunity for the UK in digital assets,” especially as the US administration appears keen to move fast.

For now, the UK still lacks a legal crypto framework such as the one that the EU has created through its MiCA regulation. It has also yet to introduce draft legislation or a unified licensing system that would bring regulatory clarity to the sector.

If formalized, the partnership could redefine the regulatory and investment environment of crypto and advanced technologies in the UK.

