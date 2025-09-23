The “Transatlantic Task Force for Markets of the Future” has 180 days to deliver proposals on crypto oversight and capital-markets reform, testing whether two of the world’s top hubs can align on fast-moving financial technology. According to an announcement on…The “Transatlantic Task Force for Markets of the Future” has 180 days to deliver proposals on crypto oversight and capital-markets reform, testing whether two of the world’s top hubs can align on fast-moving financial technology. According to an announcement on…

UK-US regulators start 180-day test run on crypto market alignment

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/23 00:49
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12172-0.29%

The “Transatlantic Task Force for Markets of the Future” has 180 days to deliver proposals on crypto oversight and capital-markets reform, testing whether two of the world’s top hubs can align on fast-moving financial technology.

Summary
  • UK and U.S. regulators launched a 180-day taskforce to align crypto oversight and capital markets rules.
  • The initiative will craft joint proposals, with input from industry players, to modernize digital finance regulation.

According to an announcement on Sept. 22, the new task force was cemented during U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s visit to Downing Street with UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The directive, emerging from a high-level industry roundtable, charges senior officials from both treasuries to chair the effort. Their mandate is to craft concrete recommendations for synchronizing capital-markets and digital-asset regulation, with a strict six-month deadline to report back through the existing UK-U.S. Financial Regulatory Working Group.

A mandate for market modernization

Per the statement, a primary objective is to identify options for collaboration on digital assets in the short to medium term, acknowledging that formal legislation in both nations is still a work in progress.

Simultaneously, the group will explore long-term opportunities for innovation within wholesale digital markets, allowing regulators to address pressing industry needs while laying the groundwork for a fundamentally new financial infrastructure.

Notably, recommendations by the task force “are to be developed in close collaboration with industry partners,” according to the announcement. This ensures that the perspectives of exchanges, asset managers, and technology firms directly inform the policy blueprint.

Industry response

Coinbase was quick to weigh in, framing the partnership as pivotal for the next stage of financial innovation. The exchange urged both governments to prioritize tokenizing traditional assets, developing a transatlantic stablecoin corridor, and pursuing mutual recognition of regulatory regimes.

By aligning two of the world’s most influential capital markets, the task force could set the global rulebook for digital assets, moving beyond the current patchwork of national regulations. The success of this experiment will be measured by its ability to produce a framework that is both innovative and secure, providing the clarity that institutions need to fully commit to the digital-asset space.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

The United Arab Emirates enters the operational phase of the OECD framework on crypto: all the details in the article.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:41
Share
China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator has quietly advised some mainland brokerages to put a stop to their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activities in Hong Kong. In recent months, a number of Chinese companies, including well-known brokerages, have rolled out RWA products in Hong Kong. RWA tokenization refers to the process of converting conventional financial assets such as […]
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09283+10.04%
RealLink
REAL$0.05973-4.49%
WELL3
WELL$0.000056-9.53%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 00:56
Share
BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

Magacoin Finance has gained attention by raising $13.5 million from 13,500 buyers, showing that meme-based excitement can turn into measurable traction. Its smart contracts have cleared independent audits, adding to its credibility. BlockchainFX, on the other hand, offers a more versatile financial toolkit, supporting 500+ assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, while already raising […] The post BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543-3.05%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02321-4.32%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01974-7.84%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 01:00
Share

Trending News

More

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

Lenovo halts Legion Go 2 pre-orders amid surging demand

Even with the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates, H Mining users are still earning $6,300 a day.