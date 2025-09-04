Ukraine Moves to Legalize and Tax Cryptocurrencies with New Bill

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/04 07:10
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1277+7.12%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06487+5.18%

TLDR

  • Ukraine’s parliament approved a bill to regulate and tax cryptocurrencies in the first reading.
  • The bill includes an 18% tax on profits from virtual asset transactions.
  • Investors who convert crypto to fiat within one year will benefit from a 5% tax rate.
  • The National Bank of Ukraine will oversee the country’s crypto market regulation.
  • A new regulatory body will be created to enforce crypto market oversight and compliance.

Ukraine’s lawmakers have voted to approve a bill that aims to regulate and tax cryptocurrencies. The legislation, titled “On Virtual Asset Markets,” received the first reading approval in the Verkhovna Rada. The move opens the door to legalized crypto investments and enhances state revenue. With 246 votes in favor, lawmakers are now one step closer to regulating virtual assets.

Ukraine Bill Proposes 18% Tax on Crypto Profits

The bill outlines provisions for the taxation of cryptocurrency transactions. According to the draft law, profits from virtual asset transactions will be taxed at 18%. The tax will be calculated based on the difference between sales revenues and acquisition costs. Investors who convert their crypto to fiat within a year of the law’s adoption will benefit from a preferential 5% tax rate. However, income derived from trading different virtual assets will remain untaxed.

The bill also details the responsibilities of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) in supervising the country’s crypto market. A second regulator is still to be determined. This new agency will have the power to conduct inspections and request information from both individuals and businesses. It will also have the authority to freeze assets and seize property if necessary.

Crypto Regulation Could Stabilize Ukraine’s War-Torn Economy

Ukraine’s decision to regulate cryptocurrency could boost its economy, particularly amid ongoing challenges. The country’s economy has suffered due to the war, with crypto usage increasing during the conflict. As cryptocurrencies gained popularity, Ukraine sought ways to regulate the market. This move is expected to address the growing issue of crypto-related crime.

A report from a leading U.K. think tank suggests Ukraine could recover up to $10 billion by regulating the crypto sector. The absence of proper regulation has left the country vulnerable to crypto-related crimes. Adequate legislation could result in increased tax revenue, benefiting Ukraine’s economy during these difficult times.

While the bill still requires amendments and further readings, this step is crucial for the future of the Ukrainian crypto market. Crypto adoption in Ukraine is among the highest in the world, as reported by Chainalysis. The Ukrainian government believes that proper crypto regulation could help stabilize the economy and attract more investment.

The post Ukraine Moves to Legalize and Tax Cryptocurrencies with New Bill appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Healthtech founder Mary on her passion for accessible healthcare, overcoming bias as a woman in tech, and why the industry needs more diverse voices.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10107+4.32%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/04 04:41
Share
Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage Digital has added custody and staking for Starknet’s STRK token, expanding the token's utility for institutional investors in the US. Anchorage Digital, a chartered crypto bank in the United States, has launched custody and staking support for Starknet’s native token, STRK, seeking to address investors’ appetite for yield generation on digital assets.According to a Wednesday announcement, staked STRK currently yields an annual percentage rate (APR) of 7.28%. Anchorage, offering STRK custodian services since January, is expanding the token’s utility.“Anchorage Digital has a long-standing relationship with Starknet and now is opening the door to institutional custody and staking of STRK,” the company said in a statement. Read more
STRK
STRK$0.1242+0.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10107+4.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01255+0.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:10
Share
AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Researchers posing as children on Character AI logged 669 harmful interactions in 50 hours, including grooming and drug offers.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1247-0.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:29
Share

Trending News

More

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Webus and Air China Partner to Enable XRP Payments

Bitcoin's Price Is Flat, but the Hash Rate Just Hit a Record High