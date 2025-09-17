UK’s FCA to Regulate Crypto Firms from 2026

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/17 19:50
UK FCA

Starting in 2026, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will officially regulate crypto firms, adapting traditional financial rules to fit the unique crypto market. The FCA plans to ease some standard requirements for crypto companies while tightening rules in areas like cybersecurity and consumer protection. This balanced approach aims to promote innovation, maintain market trust, and protect users, helping the UK build a strong and competitive crypto sector.

