Unexpected Losses For Harrison Ford And Kathy Bates

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 09:39
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0586-1.75%
GET
GET$0.008375-0.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018043+4.80%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003929-0.65%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001225-48.78%

Jeff Hiller accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for “Somebody Somewhere” onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images

The snubs and surprises at the 2025 Emmys started early. CBS’s Kathy Bates was considered a lock to win best actress in a drama in most Emmy predictions, but in one of the night’s early awards, Severance’s Britt Lower won for her performance as Helly/Helena.

Lower herself even seemed surprised that she won. It came moments after castmate Tramell Tillman took home best supporting actor in a drama, and it seemed to indicate it would be a big night for the twisty AppleTV+ drama, which led all 2025 Emmy nominees with 27 nods.

Lower’s victory came before a surprise—though for a slightly different reason. Hannah Einbinder earned best supporting actress for her role in Hacks. She had been zero for three in the category entering the night, and she joked (during the night’s longest acceptance speech to that point) that she expected to extend that to zero for four. While many had favored Catherine O’Hara to win the category, the latter does have a past acting victory for Schitt’s Creek as well as a writing award for Second City Television.

Emmy Snubs: Jeff Hiller Wins Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy

The Emmy 2025 snubs and shockers kept coming. Harrison Ford had been considered the favorite for his role in Shrinking, partly because he gives a terrific performance and partly because he’s a popular actor who many would love to see get a career-capping award.

But Jeff Hiller pulled off perhaps the biggest surprise of the night, winning for HBO’s Somebody Somewhere. He joked about the network putting on his show about middle-aged people alongside the beautiful teens of Euphoria.

The camera panned almost immediately to Ford and wife Calista Flockhart as Hiller accepted the award. Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang, also a nominee in the category, was shown cheering the victory.

Early on, it seemed it would be a night of the expected with few Emmy snubs. Favorites Seth Rogen (The Office) and Jean Smart (Hacks) took the evening’s first two awards, earning best actor in a comedy and best actress in a comedy. Both came in under the award speech acceptance limit of 45 seconds, which host Nate Bargatze encouraged people to stick to or he would reduce the amount he’s giving to Boys and Girls Club of America.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tonifitzgerald/2025/09/14/emmy-snubs-and-surprises-2025-unexpected-losses-for-harrison-ford-and-kathy-bates/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Native Markets Secures USDH Ticker Following Hyperliquid Governance Vote

Native Markets Secures USDH Ticker Following Hyperliquid Governance Vote

Native Markets secured the USDH ticker after Ethena’s withdrawal and validator backing, setting the stage for a phased rollout.
Stage
STAGE$0.0000416+1.96%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 09:32
Share
Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies

Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies

Native Markets won USDH issuance with about 70% validator support. The USDH introduction will happen in staggered phases for market stability. Continue Reading:Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies The post Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 09:08
Share
Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

PANews reported on June 19 that Safe (formerly Gnosis Safe), a smart contract wallet developer, announced the establishment of a "Safe Research" team focused on self-custody research and development, dedicated
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4419-2.68%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004914-0.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0827-6.86%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:25
Share

Trending News

More

Native Markets Secures USDH Ticker Following Hyperliquid Governance Vote

Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Ethereum-based Stablecoins: Unprecedented $168 Billion Surge Reshapes Crypto Landscape

Chainlink Prepares for Potential Rally as Technicals Mirror Previous Big Breakout