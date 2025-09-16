Unich Airdrop: Listing Date, How To Earn Additional Rewards?

Unich, a decentralized OTC (over-the-counter) trading platform that uses on-chain smart contracts for security, allows users to trade digital assets in a P2P (peer-to-peer) setting without intermediaries. With Unich Airdrop campaign, which began in July 2024, Unich distributed its native token $UN to users who accumulated “Freedom Points” (FD Points) through various tasks.

However, the platform offers additional events that reward users with additional FD points, NFTs, and additional tokens. This article will provide you with the details of such events conducted by Unich to help you earn such rewards. So, continue reading this article to know how you can earn additional points.

The Unich Airdrop Overview

The Unich Airdrop began in July 2024, initially distributing FD points to new users. Users had to perform certain tasks to earn points, which are then converted to $UN tokens.

FD points were awarded through daily mining tasks and referral bonuses. The price pool for the airdrop campaign was up to 500M $UN, and everyone could take part in it through interactive programs and community activities within the ecosystem.

How Does the Unich Airdrop Work?

Unlike other airdrop campaigns, Unich introduced more seamless airdrop tasks. New users have to sign up on the official Unich website, which rewards them with 50 FD points. By referring Unich to new users, you will receive additional FD points. Alternatively, you can participate in the mining process or other interactive activities within the ecosystem to earn points, which are then converted into $UN.

Eligibility Criteria for the Airdrop

According to the Unich project, the eligibility for the airdrop depends on the number of FD points acquired by a user. You can earn additional FD points by completing the following activities:

Register an account: When a new user signs up on the official Unich website, they receive 50 FD points.

When a new user signs up on the official Unich website, they receive 50 FD points. Participate in daily mining: You can earn 0.83 FD points per hour by logging in to your account and clicking on the Mining Button.

You can earn 0.83 FD points per hour by logging in to your account and clicking on the Mining Button. Refer new users: You can invite your friends or family to the Unich ecosystem to earn FD points. For each referral, you will earn 50 FD points.

You can invite your friends or family to the Unich ecosystem to earn FD points. For each referral, you will earn 50 FD points. Perform social tasks: You will find additional tasks to complete to earn FD points.

You will find additional tasks to complete to earn FD points. Trade on the platform: You can trade within the platform to earn more FD points and bonuses.

How to Participate in the Unich Airdrop?

To participate in the Unich Airdrop, you can follow these simple steps:

First of all, you have to visit the official website of Unich.

Once you are on the official website, you have to sign up with your active email, which will earn you 50 FD points.

After signing up, you can scroll down and click on the mining button to earn 0.83 FD points per hour.

You can earn additional points by sharing your unique invite link with your friends and family.

Unich hosts different events online, which allow users to earn additional points.

How Can You Acquire $UN Tokens?

Once you have earned FD points, they will be converted into $UN tokens on the official website. However, the exact conversion rate of FD points to $UN tokens has not yet been revealed by the Unich team.

Alternatively, you can take part in the Unich IDO, which is an early-stage token sale that allows users to own $UN before the TGE (Token Generation Event). Users can purchase tokens with a discount of 25% if they hold Unich NFTs. Users can earn up to 11% as referral commissions by inviting their friends and family.

To participate in the Unich IDO, you have to connect your Solana wallet to pay with $SOL, $USDC, $USDT, or connect your EVM wallet to unlock more payment options, such as $ETH and $BNB. Once connected, you can choose the amount of $UN tokens you want to purchase.

$UN Tokenomics

Launched on the Solana network, Unich’s native token, $UN, has a total supply of 1B $UN tokens, of which 80% will be allocated to Community and Ecosystem, 15% to Core Contributors, and 5% to Investors and Advisors.

To reduce the total supply by half, Unich also adopts a Burn-to-Boost mechanism, where 30% of quarterly profits will be used to buy and burn $UN tokens.

$UN Token Listing Date And Price

According to reports, the potential listing of the $UN token was scheduled for Q1 2025. However, the exact listing date of the $UN token is yet to be announced by Unich. However, the expected price range after listing is $0.04-0.07.

Final Thoughts

Unich is a decentralized OTC trading platform that uses on-chain smart contracts for security, allowing users to trade digital assets in a P2P setting. Unich distributed FD points to its users during its airdrop events.

To earn these FD points, you can register on the official website, participate in the mining process, and share your referral link with your friends and family.

Users can participate in Unich IDO to earn $UN before the TGE by connecting their Solana wallet to pay with $SOL, $USDC, or $USDT to purchase the amount of $UN tokens they want. To know the latest updates, you could follow their official social media pages, as they conduct different events, allowing you to earn more FD points. It is crucial to remember that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, and investment decisions without proper diligence could result in financial loss.

