Uniswap Community Votes to Pass Temperature Check Proposal to Establish DUNI Legal Entity

PANews reported on September 4th that the Snapshot voting page showed that the Uniswap community voted to approve the "Establish DUNI Legal Entity" temperature check proposal, which will be voted on for a second time on the chain. The proposal plans to register Uniswap Governance as a Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit Association (DUNA) in Wyoming and name the entity "DUNI."
DUNI aims to maintain a decentralized governance structure while supporting off-chain operations such as contracting, engaging service providers, and fulfilling regulatory and tax obligations. This entity will recognize the binding force of on-chain governance proposals, providing members with certainty in legal structure and liability protection, without impacting the Uniswap protocol, the UNI token, or the core mechanisms of on-chain governance. The vision for the evolution of Uniswap governance is one that enables protocol fees, funds innovation, fosters partnerships, and confidently navigates legal obligations.
Related reading: Uniswap’s compliance breakthrough: How does DUNA pave the way for fee switches and token empowerment?