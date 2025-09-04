Uniswap Joins Wormhole to Introduce $SOL and $HYPE on Unichain

Uniswap Labs, a top on-chain marketplace, and Uniswap Foundation, the non-profit entity behind Uniswap ecosystem, have partnered with the interoperability forum Wormhole. The partnership aims to make multichain assets, $SOL and $HYPE, available on Unichain, a layer 2 platform for DeFi. As Wormhole mentioned in its official press release, the development is poised to fortify accessibility and liquidity across the Unichain ecosystem. Keeping this in view, the move is anticipated to develop exclusive trading opportunities along with bolstering the adoption of the liquidity pools of Uniswap v4.
In partnership with Wormhole, Uniswap Labs and Uniswap Foundation intend to bring Solana’s $SOL and HyperEVM’s $HYPE tokens to the ecosystem of Unichain. Collaborators have strategically selected the respective tokens based on their ecosystem importance and market scale. In this respect, $HYPE has a market capitalization of up to $12M, representing the HyperEVM-based projects’ growing potential. Simultaneously, $SOL has a value of $111B, delivering one of the prominent liquid tokens within the DeFi sector.
By bringing these assets to Unichain, Uniswap provides a basis for broadening its accessibility to several other tokens from more than forty blockchain ecosystems backed by Wormhole. Additionally, the collaboration denotes a wider strategy to turn Unichain into a cross-chain liquidity hub. This will let it cater to institutional and retail traders looking for unparalleled multichain access.
According to Uniswap, the collaboration unlocks massive advantages for developers. Thus, with $SOL and $HYPE’s availability on Unichain, they can directly access liquidity from HyperEVM and Solana. At the same time, the development also let them leverage the protected bridging infrastructure of Wormhole. This bolsters DeFi app innovation, with developers able to utilize multichain liquidity while facing no conventional interoperability barriers.