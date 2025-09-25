TLDR Uniswap Labs has introduced Compact v1, a system designed to address cross-chain fragmentation in decentralized finance. Compact v1 offers a standardized, ownerless ERC-6909 contract that enables secure cross-chain commitments while keeping tokens under user control. The system introduces Resource Locks and four key roles, allowing developers to customize trust models and settlement mechanisms. Independent [...] The post Uniswap Labs Launches Compact v1: Will This End Cross-Chain Fragmentation? appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Uniswap Labs has introduced Compact v1, a system designed to address cross-chain fragmentation in decentralized finance. Compact v1 offers a standardized, ownerless ERC-6909 contract that enables secure cross-chain commitments while keeping tokens under user control. The system introduces Resource Locks and four key roles, allowing developers to customize trust models and settlement mechanisms. Independent [...] The post Uniswap Labs Launches Compact v1: Will This End Cross-Chain Fragmentation? appeared first on Blockonomi.

Uniswap Labs Launches Compact v1: Will This End Cross-Chain Fragmentation?

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/25 05:59
TLDR

  • Uniswap Labs has introduced Compact v1, a system designed to address cross-chain fragmentation in decentralized finance.
  • Compact v1 offers a standardized, ownerless ERC-6909 contract that enables secure cross-chain commitments while keeping tokens under user control.
  • The system introduces Resource Locks and four key roles, allowing developers to customize trust models and settlement mechanisms.
  • Independent security audits from OpenZeppelin and Spearbit ensure Compact v1’s reliability and safety for DeFi applications.
  • Compact v1 has already been adopted by teams such as LI.FI and Rhinestone, highlighting its potential in the DeFi ecosystem.

Uniswap Labs has introduced Compact v1, a new ERC-6909 contract aimed at solving cross-chain fragmentation. The contract is designed to enable developers to build interoperable decentralized finance (DeFi) applications while maintaining security and composability. By offering reusable resource locks and programmable commitments, Compact v1 presents a shared framework for cross-chain settlements.

Uniswap Labs Introduces Secure Cross-Chain Commitment

The growth of rollups and various execution environments has led to fragmented liquidity across incompatible protocols. Traditional escrow-based solutions often require users to relinquish custody or rely on centralized intermediaries. This limits composability and increases risk for users, especially in decentralized applications.

Compact v1 addresses these inefficiencies by providing a standardized, ownerless contract. This contract allows tokens to remain under user control while enabling them to be credibly committed across different chains. Uniswap Labs has ensured that the system upholds the principles of decentralized finance without compromising security or ease of use.

Compact v1 Introduces Resource Locks for DeFi

At the core of Compact v1 are the Resource Locks, which are created when sponsors deposit tokens into the contract. These locks generate ERC-6909 tokens that stay under the sponsor’s control, but can back multiple Compacts. The system introduces four key roles: Allocators, Arbiters, Tribunal, and Emissaries.

Allocators prevent double-spending, while Arbiters verify conditions for claims. The Tribunal acts as the settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and Emissaries provide fallback verification for smart contract wallets. This modular design allows developers to customize trust models and settlement mechanisms to suit their needs.

Uniswap Labs has emphasized the security of Compact v1 by commissioning independent audits from OpenZeppelin and Spearbit. The full audit reports will be released soon. The system is already deployed on Ethereum mainnet, Unichain, Base, and Arbitrum, with plans to extend to more networks.

Compact v1 will power cross-chain swaps on UniswapX, expanding Uniswap Labs’ role in decentralized trading. With Uniswap’s trading volume hitting $143 billion in August, the launch of Compact v1 highlights its commitment to staying at the forefront of DeFi innovation.

